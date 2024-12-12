Breaking News

Cardi B Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs—'I Feel Very Powerful'
Roger Goodell Says NFL 'Aware' Of Jay-Z Sexual Misconduct Case

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Addresses Roc Nation Partnership Amid Jay-Z’s Sexual Assault Allegations– ‘Our Relationship Is Not Changing’

Published on December 12, 2024

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Roger Goodell & Jay-Z – Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed rape allegations brought against Jay-Z wouldn’t change the league’s relationship with Roc Nation.

On Dec. 8, news broke that Jay-Z was being sued for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl alongside disgraced music mogul Diddy. Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing Jane Doe, who originally sued Diddy in October and recently added Jay-Z to the lawsuit.

Buzbee’s unnamed client alleges the rape happened after the 2000’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York at a private house party.

Jay-Z immediately shot back at the lawsuit, calling it a “shakedown attempt” and vowing that Buzbee and his client would not see “ONE RED PENNY” from him. Hov also called out Buzbee’s rumored shady history and promised to show him how “different” he is from other celebrities.

 

Roger Goodell Says Jay Z’s Sexual Assault Allegations Won’t Affect His NFL Partnership

Roc Nation’s relationship with the NFL for the Super Bowl Halftime Show was immediately called into question amid the allegations.

According to ESPN, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is unphased by the situation and looks forward to continued success alongside Roc Nation with Jay-Z in the driver’s seat.

“We’re aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell said after the conclusion of the league’s winter meetings in Irving, Texas. “We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

Goodell also praised Roc Nation’s work for the NFL, highlighting how the partnership launched the league’s social justice initiatives.

“I think they’re getting incredibly comfortable with not just with the Super Bowl but other events they’ve advised us on and helped us with,” Goodell said. “They’ve been a big help in the social justice area to us on many occasions. They’ve been great partners.”

The NFL has suffered several missteps with social justice, especially the handling of Colin Kaepernick’s quiet protest, which prompted an NFL boycott. Jay-Z has helped steer the ship back on track while delivering quality halftime shows for the Super Bowl. Good help is hard to find, and Goodell is willing to ride with Hov as he tries to prove his innocence.

You can watch NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answer questions about the allegations below.

Related Tags

Beyonce and Jay-Z Jay-Z Kendrick Lamar super bowl release National Football League Newsletter Roc Nation Roger Goodell Super Bowl LIX

