Karen Huger Asks Court For Lenient Sentencing Tomorrow, Alleges Antidepressants Mixed With Alcohol Caused Her DUI Crash

Karen Huger is requesting a fair ruling from the court as she approaches her sentencing hearing tomorrow, Feb. 26, in Maryland County. According to The Washington Post, a recent motion filed by her newly retained attorneys, David A. Martella and Barry Helfand, the reality TV star stated that the emotional toll of losing both of her parents, coupled with her heavy reliance on antidepressants, contributed to the incident in which she crashed her 2017 Maserati, veered off the road and struck several traffic signs.

As previously reported, the Bravo star was found guilty on all charges related to the DUI arrest, except for reckless driving, in December 2024.

“Ms. Huger’s mother died on Thanksgiving morning in 2017 of kidney failure and sepsis,” the filing, obtained by In Touch Weekly, stated. “Her father died seven months later on June 28, 2018, from the complications of Alzheimer’s and ‘of a broken heart.’ Those two losses, in quick succession, were for Ms. Huger, personally devastating and, in her opinion, may have been the straws that broke her back, arguably leading to several errors in judgment that led to her arrest in this case.”

Although Huger had long denied being under the influence of alcohol during the incident, the 61-year-old confessed that she had gone to dinner with a friend and had a glass of champagne on the evening of the crash, just hours after taking her prescribed antidepressants. Huger revealed that she was prescribed the medication following a sexual assault incident during her college years.

Initially, she thought she could consume alcohol in “moderation” while using the medication, even as the “dosages of the medication went up” over time.

“‘I was taking one pill after the assault and then I began taking two after my parents’ death. I appeared to be in control and had no noticeable issues that I was aware of,’” Huger stated in the new motion.

However, her stance changed when the viral body cam footage from the night of her arrest was presented in court. The eyebrow-raising video showed the reality TV star slurring her words and displaying a combative attitude toward the officers, which led her to check into a 28-day in-patient rehabilitation program in West Palm Beach, Florida, for help with alcohol abuse, overreliance on antidepressants, and trauma connected to her sexual assault.

“Ms. Huger reports that it was during the trial that she first saw the body camera footage of her demeanor and coordination. She had suffered a concussion from the exploding airbags, along with the alcohol and medication. She reports that she was shocked with embarrassment,” the filing continued. “For many months, Ms. Huger was hoping to explain that she believes she drank in moderation; however, her difficulties that evening were the product of a combination of alcohol and a prescribed anti-depressant medication for depression. However, Ms. Huger eventually acquiesced to the legal advice of her counsel indicating that such circumstances might be mitigation – but is not a defense. This is because the taking of such a strong antidepressant medication can amplify the effects of alcohol on one’s coordination. The taking of that prescribed medication is not a defense to DUI; to the contrary, it is more of a reason to avoid consuming alcohol before driving,” Huger’s legal team penned.

Huger reportedly took her last dose of antidepressant medication on Dec. 28, 2024, the night before she checked into her treatment program.

“She reports that four nights later, she woke up completely drenched in sweat as she went through withdrawal,” her lawyers said.

Karen Huger Could Face Up To Two Years In Jail

The Real Housewives of Potomac star may need to do some serious convincing, as Maryland prosecutor Jordan Kramer will not be supporting her, The Washington Post reported. Kramer believes that the Maryland-based socialite has failed to take full responsibility for her DUI and points out that this isn’t her first alcohol-related offense. In her response, Kramer highlighted three previous alcohol-related traffic incidents between 2006 and 2011, resulting in guilty verdicts for driving while impaired and driving under the influence, though none led to jail time.

The state is now seeking a sentence of two years, with all but six months suspended, followed by a period of supervised probation. Per In Touch Weekly, they also proposed that the Bravolebrity be required to install an interlock device on any vehicle she operates, complete a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, and participate in additional alcohol treatment programs.

“The fact that Ms. Huger has repeatedly been given the benefit of another chance on three separate occasions demonstrates that she has not learned anything from her prior arrests,” Kramer wrote in her response. “In fact, it appears as if she has been emboldened.”

Huger’s attorneys plan to request a sentence that prioritizes rehabilitation over jail time. The reality star is also expected to address the court during the hearing, which will take place before veteran Judge Terrence McGann.

