Karen Huger Sentenced To 1 Year Behind Bars In DUI Case

The Grand Dame is going to jail.

After pleading for leniency in court, Real Housewives of Potomac star, Karen Huger, who previously made headlines for requesting a reduced sentence, faced Judge Terrence McGann’s final ruling today, bringing an end to a highly publicized legal battle.

Huger, 60, was convicted of charges related to DUI. Despite her legal team’s efforts to secure a 6-month sentence, the court ultimately decided against leniency, citing the incident as her fourth DUI.

TheWeIGoPodcast, which was in court at the time of sentencing, broke the news that she will serve two years with one year suspended, making it one year behind bars in total.

US Weekly and Fox 5 DC confirmed the report.

Just weeks ago, Huger filed a motion arguing that a harsh punishment would not serve justice. She cited her longstanding role as a “community figure” and the emotional toll the case had taken on her family.

During her plea, Huger expressed deep remorse for her actions, insisting that she had learned from her mistakes. However, prosecutors pushed back, arguing that Huger’s status as a public figure did not exempt her from facing the full weight of the law.

She has 30 days to appeal.

As previously reported, the charges stemmed from an incident on March 19, 2024, in which Karen crashed her Maserati into a pole.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving and went to rehab.

During the #RHOPReunion, Karen opened up via a video message about her relationship with alcohol, insisting that she does not have a problem.

The video was taped on Dec. 20, 2024, just one day after she was found guilty.

“No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear.”

She went on to send a message to her fans, adding, “I know a lot of young children look up to me, [they] call me Auntie Karen, the Grand Dame,” before urging them to “do as I say, not as I do.”

“This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility for everything that went on with my car accident,” she added, noting that her priority was her family during this time. “I don’t care about me right now. I care about my children, I care about my family. They are so hurt.”

She later thanked her castmates for their support.

This story is still developing…