Drama Down Under: Drake Cancels Remaining Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates Due To ‘Scheduling Conflict’

Drake’s time down under is coming to an end–for now, at least.

The Canadian rapper has been in Australia for the past month playing shows, but this week, it was announced that he has canceled the remaining four sold-out shows on the Anita Max Win Tour. Drake’s rep tells The Hollywood Reporter the shows were postponed due to a “scheduling conflict.”

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” the rep said. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.” The rep added that they plan to share the rescheduled dates as soon as possible, saying: “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.”

This cancellation comes after the “God’s Plan” rapper completed shows in major cities like Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

Drake announced these tour dates back in November 2024 on the heels of his feud with Kendrick Lamar. He is currently engaged in a legal battle with record label Universal Music Group, the parent company of Republic Records, for releasing and advertising Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us,” in which the LA rapper calls Drake a “certified pedophile.”

Many fans theorized that Drake’s trip to Australia was an effort to separate himself from the feud. While he was down under, Kendrick not only won five Grammys for his diss track, but also performed “Not Like Us” during his Super Bowl halftime show performance. While the former Degrassi star certainly distanced himself, literally, it’s hard to imagine his location on the map made Kendrick’s wins any less palpable.

It seems like Drake has been trying to focus on positivity throughout his tour, and for some reason, the crowds at each show have been full of people holding up signs asking for cash. Perhaps in recreation of his “God’s Plan” music video, Drizzy has made sure his supporters don’t switch sides by selecting at least one person per gig to receive thousands of dollars, and many times, giving away even more.

At his shows in Sydney, Drake spotted a fan in the pit who said they were 20 weeks pregnant, and in exchange for leaving, he offered her a big sum of cash.

“Get that baby out of the pit!” he said, before giving the expecting fan $30,000 and VIP passes.

In Brisbane, Drake offered to pay for another fan’s mother’s cancer treatment.

“Ay, make some noise for anybody in this world that’s fighting any disease, but especially cancer though,” he said. “That’s real gangster.”