‘Style Kings’ Exclusive Clip: Dedrick Designs A Luxury Car

aspire TV’s Style Kings are BACK to showcase their stereotype-defining design work, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip from season 2.

As previously reported, the groundbreaking series on aspireTV invites audiences into the world of two dynamic entrepreneurs, Atlanta-based HGTV interior design star/Trademark Design & Co. owner Justin Q. Williams and Celebrity custom suit designer/ Hideoki Bespoke owner Dedrick Thomas, as they navigate the realms of high fashion and interior design.

This show not only showcases their craftsmanship but also seeks to illuminate the underrepresented contributions of Black men in these artistic fields.

In season two premiering tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5, at 8 pm ET, the fellas are once again showcasing their expertise, and they’re captivating watchers with their “cross-pollination” of interior design and fashion.

Style Kings Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Dedrick designing a luxury car. The celebrity custom suit designer is broadening his horizons and working with Damian Mills, the CEO and President of Mills Automotive, to custom design a luxury vehicle.

“The same level of customization you provide in fashion, we can provide in automotive,” says Mills confidently.

The unique collaboration is a way to let someone showcase their quintessential style via a car.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tonight’s episode is titled “Technology,” check out an official episode description below.

“Justin navigates the most expensive bathroom redesign he’s encountered with clients Darius and Christopher. The reason for the high-ticket price? The inclusion of advanced technology that will require a lot of pre-planning to get everything functioning just right! Dedrick brings fashion and style to a new industry: the automotive industry. Together with Damien Mills, the country’s first African American owner of a luxury auto dealership, they’ll create bespoke luxury vehicles like this Bentley they’ll design for basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.”

A new episode of aspire TV’s Style Kings airs tonight Wednesday, February 26, at 8 pm ET!