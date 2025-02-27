Celebrity News

LiAngelo Ball Says He's Fed Up With The 'Deadbeat' Dad Rumors

LiAngelo Ball Bends The Corner On Miss NikkiBaby’s ‘Deadbeat’ Dad Allegations–‘I Be With My Young N***as Every Day’

Published on February 27, 2025

LiAngelo Ball is fed up with the internet believing he’s a deadbeat dad, and he’s offering corner-bending clarification about his children, whom he apparently calls “young n***as.”

The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The  “Tweaker” rapper appeared on The Baller Alert Show on Feb. 25, where he insisted that he played an active role in the lives of his two children, LaVelo Anthony Ball, 2, and LaNiyah Nicole Ball, 2 months. The rap star shares his two children with ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris, who sparked the “deadbeat” accusations alleging that the athlete had cheated and abandoned her.

“Shit I don’t like is when n***as try to say I’m like a deadbeat pops or something,” the “Tweaker” rapper told hosts Ferrari Simmons and BT around the 9:38 minute mark when asked about the craziest rumor that’s been spread about him online. “Cause I be with my young n***as every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of shit be misleading sometimes.”

 

Although frustrating, Ball said he doesn’t let the hearsay get him down. 

 “I don’t get too worked up, for real, I don’t be mad over the internet,” he said. “I just do a performance…put my phone down, and hang out with the gang. I done heard it all…You gone say what you gonna say at the end of the day but n***** ain’t with me everyday so I can’t fall into that,” he added. 

LiAngelo Ball,Niki Mudarris, cheating, deadbeat, father, The Baller Alert Show

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

Earlier this month, the rising hip-hop artist took to social media to defend himself after Mudarris told The Shade Room in an exclusive interview that he allegedly cheated on her and then “packed up and moved out,” abandoning her just months after the birth of their daughter, LaNiyah, in December 2024. 

She also claimed that the 26-year-old got another woman pregnant during their alleged fallout, presumably the rapper’s new girlfriend, model Rashida Nicole. However, Ball said he would “never” leave his kids high and dry.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead tht sht rn,” the star, who performs under the rap moniker, Gelo, wrote after Hollywood Unlocked reported about Nikki’s accusations. “I love all my babies n that’s Mando. You don’t know nothing fr.”

 

Nikki Mudarris Appears Unbothered Since Calling Out Ball Last Week

Mudarris has been relatively quiet and appears to be unbothered since dragging Ball online last week. In a video shared to her Instagram on Tuesday, the mother of two could be seen sporting a dress adorned with cutouts as she confidently showed off her assets. In the caption, she wrote:

Sometimes you gotta pop out & show em.” 

What do you think about the messy allegations against LiAngelo and his comments on The Baller Alert Show?

