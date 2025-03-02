Wendy Williams Feels ‘Suffocated’ In $18K Memory Care Unit: ‘Its Very Lonely’

As details about Wendy Williams‘ conservatorship continue to emerge, she spoke out about her living conditions and feelings of suffocation due to lack of freedom. The talk show host reveals that the assisted living facility makes her feel isolated and she is more than ready to go home.

According to PEOPLE, Williams called in to NewsNation’s Banfield and discussed the whole ordeal. She provided an update on the memory care unit she resides in and the process of ending the guardianship.

“Well, I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” she shared. “As far as where I am, I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything.”

She stated that she’s been in the unit for almost a year, and doesn’t feel she belongs there.

Love Public Figures? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve met the people who live here and I’ve been here for almost a year now, and this is very suffocating,” she said.

In addition to living in the memory care unit, Williams says that the other patients need a lot more help than she does as they often need assistance showering, brushing their teeth, or using the bathroom. She also revealed the high cost of residence at the facility.

“It’s the memory unit, you know what I mean? Why am I here?” she said. “I have no idea, but I can tell you that it’s $18,000 a month, which is extremely expensive. And what do I have? I have a bedroom, and a bathroom and a window.”

Wendy Williams Says She Is Ready To Get Out

Despite Williams’ conservatorship being seemingly strict, Williams says she is ready to get out of the building more than anything. While visiting Banfield, she reminds viewers that she has been in the building with very little access to the outside world for three years.

“It’s a long time. I’m ready to get out of here. I’m ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It’s suffocating, it’s very lonely,” she shared.

The mother of one has spoken out several times about the treatment she receives. You may recall in January, she called in to The Breakfast Club.

“I am not cognitively impaired but I feel like I am in prison,” she said while in tears. “I’m in this place with people who are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. These people, there’s something wrong with these people here on this floor. I am clearly not.”

In addition to not being able to leave the building, Williams says the facility administers her medicine, but she is unsure of why some of the medications have been prescribed.

Many fans were surprised to hear from the former talk show host because in February 2024, her medical team revealed that she had dementia. However, her most recent appearances do not show much impairment. Additionally, former producer of The Wendy Williams, Suzanne Bass, recently shared an Instagram post in which she revealed that Williams “sounded the best she has in years.” Bass also showed support for ending Williams’ conservatorship.

“I hadn’t heard from Wendy in years, until last week, my phone rang and it was Wendy,” she began. “I cried. She cried.” “She sounds fantastic. She sounds the best she’s sounded in years,” Bass continued. “I’ve been learning every day since then, more and more about her story, what she’s been through, what she’s going through, this horrible guardianship she’s in.”