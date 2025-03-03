Conan O'Brien Clowns Drake During Oscars Over Kendrick Beef
Pure Comedy: Conan O’Brien Insists He’s ‘Lawyered Up’ After Referencing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Dissing During Oscars Quip
Even awards shows that have nothing to do with hip-hop beef can’t help but reference Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning Drake diss track.
Conan O’Brien hosted the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, cracking jokes about Hollywood elite right in front of their faces. But, while most of the laughs came at the expense of actors in the audience, the talk show host couldn’t help but throw in a jab at Drake amid his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar.
“We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” Conan said, before cracking a huge smile.
He even referenced the fact that the Canadian rapper sued Universal Music Group over the release of Lamar’s diss track, adding: “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”
Of course, O’Brien was referring to Lamar’s performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show last month, when he performed his smash hit “Not Like Us” and even called out Drake by name on the broadcast. In the song, Kendrick raps, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile,” referencing Drake’s album of the same name, which was included in his halftime performance.
This isn’t the first time a prestigious show has referenced the ongoing beef this awards season. Just last month, Kendrick took home top honors at the Grammy Awards, winning every award “Not Like Us” was nominated for, including song of the year and record of the year. For the occasion, Lamar took a subtle nod to his nemesis from the north, donning a Canadian tuxedo as he accepted all of his awards.
As previously mentioned, Drake has taken legal action in the fallout from the beef, filing a lawsuit against his label, UMG. He accused them of defamation and harassment, saying the company spread the ‘false and malicious narrative’ that he is a pedophile by releasing and promoting Not Like Us.”
While some might have thought the Grammys and the Super Bowl would be the last of the beef, last night’s Oscar’s mention proves we’re going to continue hearing about Drake’s latest L for a looooooooong time.
