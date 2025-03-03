Celebrity

Conan O'Brien Clowns Drake During Oscars Over Kendrick Beef

Pure Comedy: Conan O’Brien Insists He’s ‘Lawyered Up’ After Referencing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Dissing During Oscars Quip

Published on March 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Even awards shows that have nothing to do with hip-hop beef can’t help but reference Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning Drake diss track.

Conan O'Brien, Kendrick Lamar, Drake

Source: Rich Polk, Cole Burston, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

 

Conan O’Brien hosted the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, cracking jokes about Hollywood elite right in front of their faces. But, while most of the laughs came at the expense of actors in the audience, the talk show host couldn’t help but throw in a jab at Drake amid his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar.

“We’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a pedophile,” Conan said, before cracking a huge smile.

He even referenced the fact that the Canadian rapper sued Universal Music Group over the release of Lamar’s diss track, adding: “Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up.”

Of course, O’Brien was referring to Lamar’s performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show last month, when he performed his smash hit “Not Like Us” and even called out Drake by name on the broadcast. In the song, Kendrick raps, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile,” referencing Drake’s album of the same name, which was included in his halftime performance.

This isn’t the first time a prestigious show has referenced the ongoing beef this awards season. Just last month, Kendrick took home top honors at the Grammy Awards, winning every award “Not Like Us” was nominated for, including song of the year and record of the year. For the occasion, Lamar took a subtle nod to his nemesis from the north, donning a Canadian tuxedo as he accepted all of his awards.

As previously mentioned, Drake has taken legal action in the fallout from the beef, filing a lawsuit against his label, UMG. He accused them of defamation and harassment, saying the company spread the ‘false and malicious narrative’ that he is a pedophile by releasing and promoting Not Like Us.”

While some might have thought the Grammys and the Super Bowl would be the last of the beef, last night’s Oscar’s mention proves we’re going to continue hearing about Drake’s latest L for a looooooooong time.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Conan O' Brien Drake Kendrick Lamar Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close