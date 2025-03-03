Events

2025 Oscars: Historic Victories For Paul Tazewell & Zoe Saldaña And The Complete List Of Winners At The 97th Annual Academy Awards

Published on March 3, 2025

The 97th Annual Academy Awards was a night of meaningful moments and historic firsts for blockbuster queen Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez and Broadway legend Paul Tazewell’s work in Wicked. Check out some highlights and the complete list of winners from the 2025 Oscars.

Paul Tazewell attends 97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

One of film’s biggest nights took place on Sunday, March 2 and some of the most highly discussed moments were the least expected. Indie film Anora racked up five victories, including Best Picture and Director.

Wicked was a favorite to sweep with 10 nominations in several major categories, including Best Picture. In addition to Best Production Design, Paul Tazewell’s Oscar win was one for the history books.

97th Annual Oscars - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Tazewell is already a legend now approaching EGOT status with an Emmy for The Wiz Live! and a Tony for Hamilton. He now follows in Ruth E. Carter’s trailblazing footsteps. She became the first Black winner in the category for Black Panther in 2019 and won again for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2023 “I’m the first Black man to receive this costume design award,” he said to a standing ovation from the star-studded audience. Check out his acceptance speech below.

Zoe Saldaña also claimed her Best Supporting Actress Win for Emilia Pérez for fellow Dominicans. She celebrated the achievement for a role that called for speaking and singing in Spanish.

97th Academy Awards

Source: Jason Armond / Getty

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands. I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope!” she said.

Check out Saldaña’s full acceptance speech below.

While Saldaña’s win reignited the controversy and contempt over her portrayal of Nina Simone, the depiction of Mexico in the film also received heavy criticism. Saldaña addressed the backlash in the pressroom backstage, according to USA Today.

“First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We weren’t making a film about a country,” she said about the musical, which centers on drug wars, corruption in the country, and the life of a transgender woman.

“We were making a film about four women.And these women could have been Russian, could have been Jamaican, could have been Black, could have been from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza. And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day but trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices,” she continued, welcoming her Mexican brothers and sisters to offer more feedback.

See the complete list of 2025 Oscar winners after the flip!

The Full List Of 2025 Oscar Winners

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-GOVERNORS BALL

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Best Picture

Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora – WINNER
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist – WINNER
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

97th Oscars - Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Director

Sean Baker – Anora – WINNER
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Original Screenplay

Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist – WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – WINNER
“The Journey” – The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” – Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” – Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Editing

Anora – WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked – WINNER

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance – WINNER
Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two – WINNER
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here (Brazil) – WINNER
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)

Best Animated Feature

Flow – WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress – WINNER
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot – WINNER
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land – WINNER
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra – WINNER

