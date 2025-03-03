2025 Oscars: Historic Victories For Paul Tazewell & Zoe Saldaña And The Complete List Of Winners At The 97th Annual Academy Awards

The 97th Annual Academy Awards was a night of meaningful moments and historic firsts for blockbuster queen Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez and Broadway legend Paul Tazewell’s work in Wicked. Check out some highlights and the complete list of winners from the 2025 Oscars.

One of film’s biggest nights took place on Sunday, March 2 and some of the most highly discussed moments were the least expected. Indie film Anora racked up five victories, including Best Picture and Director.

Wicked was a favorite to sweep with 10 nominations in several major categories, including Best Picture. In addition to Best Production Design, Paul Tazewell’s Oscar win was one for the history books.

Tazewell is already a legend now approaching EGOT status with an Emmy for The Wiz Live! and a Tony for Hamilton. He now follows in Ruth E. Carter’s trailblazing footsteps. She became the first Black winner in the category for Black Panther in 2019 and won again for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2023 “I’m the first Black man to receive this costume design award,” he said to a standing ovation from the star-studded audience. Check out his acceptance speech below.

Zoe Saldaña also claimed her Best Supporting Actress Win for Emilia Pérez for fellow Dominicans. She celebrated the achievement for a role that called for speaking and singing in Spanish.

“My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hard-working hands. I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last. I hope!” she said.

Check out Saldaña’s full acceptance speech below.

While Saldaña’s win reignited the controversy and contempt over her portrayal of Nina Simone, the depiction of Mexico in the film also received heavy criticism. Saldaña addressed the backlash in the pressroom backstage, according to USA Today.

“First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. I don’t share your opinion. For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We weren’t making a film about a country,” she said about the musical, which centers on drug wars, corruption in the country, and the life of a transgender woman. “We were making a film about four women.And these women could have been Russian, could have been Jamaican, could have been Black, could have been from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza. And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day but trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices,” she continued, welcoming her Mexican brothers and sisters to offer more feedback.

