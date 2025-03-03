Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Oscars?

Hollywood’s most anticipated evening commenced in grand style as the 97th Academy Awards took place at Los Angeles’s iconic Dolby Theatre, and some of your faves looked flawless.

Hosted for the first time by comedian Conan O’Brien, the event saw a procession of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet in exquisite ensembles, and while everyone looked fashionably fly, some celebs in particular caught our eye.

Halle Berry was seen slaying the stylish Oscars scene.

HelloBeautiful reports that the Academy Award winner’s shattered mirror dress was created by Christian Siriano gown and adorned with 7,000 mirrored crystals.

The strapless gown featured a corseted bodice and a mermaid-style skirt, creating a shimmering, metallic aesthetic.

She accessorized with minimal makeup and a sleek flipped bob.

Cynthia Erivo was also seen on the scene at the Academy Awards.

The Best Actress nominee channeled her Wicked character Elphaba in a dramatic, jade-green Louis Vuitton gown.

She accessorized with her trademark nails, this time featuring a gold-gilded design with green accents as a tribute to Emerald City.

Doja Cat was also seen on the scene at the Oscars.

The “Say So” artist covered Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds are Forever” during a “James Bond” medley during the ceremony.

