2020 Oscars Red Carpet
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Oscars?
Hollywood’s most anticipated evening commenced in grand style as the 97th Academy Awards took place at Los Angeles’s iconic Dolby Theatre, and some of your faves looked flawless.
Hosted for the first time by comedian Conan O’Brien, the event saw a procession of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet in exquisite ensembles, and while everyone looked fashionably fly, some celebs in particular caught our eye.
Halle Berry was seen slaying the stylish Oscars scene.
HelloBeautiful reports that the Academy Award winner’s shattered mirror dress was created by Christian Siriano gown and adorned with 7,000 mirrored crystals.
The strapless gown featured a corseted bodice and a mermaid-style skirt, creating a shimmering, metallic aesthetic.
She accessorized with minimal makeup and a sleek flipped bob.
Cynthia Erivo was also seen on the scene at the Academy Awards.
The Best Actress nominee channeled her Wicked character Elphaba in a dramatic, jade-green Louis Vuitton gown.
She accessorized with her trademark nails, this time featuring a gold-gilded design with green accents as a tribute to Emerald City.
Doja Cat was also seen on the scene at the Oscars.
The “Say So” artist covered Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds are Forever” during a “James Bond” medley during the ceremony.
Hit the flip for more Oscars red carpet looks.
Whoopi Goldberg turned heads at the 2025 Oscars.
HelloBeautiful reports that the icon wore a voluminous blue oil-slick gown straight from Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection and walked the carpet with her daughter, Alex Martin. As HB reported, this was one of the Project Runway star’s standout pieces.
Lupita Nyong’o looked ethereal in a white Chanel dress at the Oscars…
while Da’Vine Joy Randolph showed off her shape in black.
The Wayman and Micah-styled stunner looked lovely in a custom Tamara Ralph couture gown.
Similarly, it was all about the curves for H.E.R.
The stunning songstress showcased her whittled waist in a green gown with a bodice.
Another style standout was Coco Jones, who wowed in a curve-caressing black dress and an enormous diamond necklace.
More Oscars looks on the flip!
Before winning an Oscar for Best Actress, Zoe Saldaña slayed the carpet in Saint Laurent.
Ava Duvernay wowed in a monochromatic look…
while Queen Latifah looked gussied up and gorgeous.
She was all smiles alongside her rumored partner, Eboni Nichols, while channeling old Hollywood glam in a red gown.
