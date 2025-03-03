Entertainment

2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Oscars?

Published on March 3, 2025

Hollywood’s most anticipated evening commenced in grand style as the 97th Academy Awards took place at Los Angeles’s iconic Dolby Theatre, and some of your faves looked flawless.

Oscars 2025

Source: Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Savion Washington/Frazier Harrison / Getty

Hosted for the first time by comedian Conan O’Brien, the event saw a procession of A-list celebrities gracing the red carpet in exquisite ensembles, and while everyone looked fashionably fly, some celebs in particular caught our eye.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

 

Halle Berry was seen slaying the stylish Oscars scene.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

HelloBeautiful reports that the Academy Award winner’s shattered mirror dress was created by Christian Siriano gown and adorned with 7,000 mirrored crystals.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The strapless gown featured a corseted bodice and a mermaid-style skirt, creating a shimmering, metallic aesthetic.

 

She accessorized with minimal makeup and a sleek flipped bob.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Cynthia Erivo was also seen on the scene at the Academy Awards.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Best Actress nominee channeled her Wicked character Elphaba in a dramatic, jade-green Louis Vuitton gown.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

She accessorized with her trademark nails, this time featuring a gold-gilded design with green accents as a tribute to Emerald City.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

Doja Cat was also seen on the scene at the Oscars.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Oscars 2025

Source: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media / Getty

The “Say So” artist covered Shirley Bassey’s “Diamonds are Forever” during a “James Bond” medley during the ceremony.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Hit the flip for more Oscars red carpet looks.

Whoopi Goldberg turned heads at the 2025 Oscars.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

HelloBeautiful reports that the icon wore a voluminous blue oil-slick gown straight from Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection and walked the carpet with her daughter, Alex Martin. As HB reported, this was one of the Project Runway star’s standout pieces.

Lupita Nyong’o looked ethereal in a white Chanel dress at the Oscars…

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

while Da’Vine Joy Randolph showed off her shape in black.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The Wayman and Micah-styled stunner looked lovely in a custom Tamara Ralph couture gown.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Similarly, it was all about the curves for H.E.R.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The stunning songstress showcased her whittled waist in a green gown with a bodice.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Another style standout was Coco Jones, who wowed in a curve-caressing black dress and an enormous diamond necklace.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

More Oscars looks on the flip!

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Before winning an Oscar for Best Actress, Zoe Saldaña slayed the carpet in Saint Laurent.

The wine-colored gown was accessorized with satin over-the-elbow gloves and a statement necklace.
97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Ava Duvernay wowed in a monochromatic look…

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

while Queen Latifah looked gussied up and gorgeous.

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

She was all smiles alongside her rumored partner, Eboni Nichols, while channeling old Hollywood glam in a red gown.

97th Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

