Clapback King! Gabourey Sidibe Says Her Husband Doesn’t ‘Play’ About Checking Her Haters: ‘He’ll Beef With His Grandma About Me’

Brandon Frankel, the husband of actress Gabourey Sidibe, doesn’t “play” when it comes to protecting his wife and family.

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet at ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards ceremony on Feb. 27, the 41-year-old actress revealed that her hubby will go to great lengths to protect her from haters in real life and from social media trolls online.

“…Come down here right now. If you step on my dress, he will be here,” Sidibe revealed. “Like, he’s in a feud with a lot of things. I have to be careful about telling him that somebody gave me an attitude because he’ll write them off forever.”

The Precious actress continued:

“He’ll beef with his grandma about me. And I deserve it. And I love him so much and I would beef with a lot of people for him too,” she added.

Frankel Clapped Back At A Troll Who Described Gabourey Sidibe As Looking “homeless” In 2024

Frankel showed he wasn’t the one to mess with on Instagram in November 2024 when he flamed an internet troll for comparing his wife to a “homeless” person. The sweet husband shared an adorable family photo of Sidibe playing with their two twins, Cooper and Maya, at home, when the internet bully disrespected him.

In response to the shady comment, Frankel clapped back, “Disrespectfully, I know you ain’t talking,” telling the naysayer to “go find a therapist asap, you’re unwell.” The fearless husband also corrected the internet bully on their grammar.

“And it’s *you’re, genius,” he penned.

Proud of her hubby, Sidibe applauded her husband for taking out the miserable keyboard warrior.

“Oh s**t! I was not even aware of this exchange. My man knows I like to mind my business about what people say about me. He gathers and keeps it to himself. A considerate King,” she commented at the time on X.

Sidibe and Frankel’s romance blossomed unexpectedly when they connected on the elite dating app Raya. After getting engaged in November 2020, just four months later, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. By April 2024, they joyfully welcomed their twins, Cooper and Maya, who will celebrate their first birthday next month.

Sidibe told PEOPLE that when she first met Frankel, sparks didn’t fly instantly.

“Our first date, literally for the first six dates, as we were leaving, I’d say, ‘Okay, goodbye forever,’” she laughed. “I never intended to see him again. And now he’s at the house.”

Now, the American Horror Story star can’t see her life without her husband.

“When you talk about radical love, what I realize was — and it’s going to sound selfish — but I realized that I liked who I was when I was with him. I liked the ways that I got to grow through loving him and being loved by him.”

Sidibe added:

“I did not know that the person who I am today existed. And she only exists because of how much he loves me. Isn’t that crazy? I would have punched myself in the face 10 years ago. My husband’s the guy, just that guy.”

Congrats to Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel!