2025 ABFF Honors Attended By Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Further Fuel Romance Rumors At ABFF Honors Alongside Keke Palmer, Yvonne Orji & Other Stars
The 2025 ABFF Honors, the American Black Film Festival’s prestigious awards gala, took center stage, and some of your favorite celebs, including two suspected of being in a Pride Rock romance, were in the building.
On Monday, Beverly Hills was bustling with Black excellence at the ceremony dedicated to recognizing Black excellence in film and television.
A press release reports that the star-studded evening at the SLS Hotel paid tribute to artists who have significantly impacted the entertainment industry while championing diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.
Included in the honorees was Aaron Pierre, who was presented with the Rising Star Award by his Mufasa co-star, Kelvin Harrison Jr.
The award marked Aaron’s burgeoning talent and promising future in the industry.
His prestigious award made headlines, but so did the woman suspected of being his date at the ceremony: Teyana Taylor.
Teyana was spotted sitting beside Aaron in a sheer brown top adorned with a gold necklace and gold earrings to match.
Both stars have been mum on the romance rumors, but the latest photos will surely keep the chatter alive.
The night’s distinguished honorees also included Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who received the Excellence in the Arts Award (Female), presented by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.
Veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito was honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award (Male), with Anthony Mackie presenting the esteemed accolade.
The gag is…Keke Palmer also took home a trophy.
The cinnamon-haired “Big Boss” was celebrated for her multifaceted talent and boundary-pushing work with the Renaissance Award presented by Boots Riley.
Hollywood icon Marla Gibbs was recognized with the Hollywood Legacy Award, presented by Regina King, a testament to Gibbs’ enduring influence on Black storytelling.
See more from the 2025 ABFF Honors on the flip.
Also seen on the scene was comedienne Zainab Johnson brought her signature wit and charm as the evening’s host…
Larenz Tate…
Tika Sumpter…
LisaRaye…
Bresha Webb…
Lance Gross and his wife, Rebecca Jefferson…
Loretta Devine…
Black Excellence Brunch creator Trell Thomas…
Yvette Nicole Brown…
and Yvonne Orji.
The History Of The ABFF Honors
As always, the ABFF Honors served as a powerful gathering of creatives, highlighting the contributions of Black artists in shaping the entertainment landscape.
The event underscored the festival’s longstanding mission, initiated by Jeff Friday in 1997, to uplift Black storytellers and provide them with equal opportunities in Hollywood.
As previously reported, since its founding in 2016, ABFF Honors has cemented its place as a premier celebration of Black artistry in film and television. Under the leadership of executive producers Jeff and Nicole Friday (NICE CROWD), alongside Suzanne de Passe (de Passe Jones Entertainment Group) and Rikki Hughes (Magic Lemonade), the event continues to spotlight groundbreaking achievements while fostering a more inclusive industry.
A press release reports that this year’s event was sponsored by Cadillac, Ally (Presenting), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fulton Films GA, Amazon MGM | Orion (Supporting), SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills (Industry), and the California Film Commission (Contributing).
Whose ABFF look is your fave?
