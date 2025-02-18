Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Further Fuel Romance Rumors At ABFF Honors Alongside Keke Palmer, Yvonne Orji & Other Stars

The 2025 ABFF Honors, the American Black Film Festival’s prestigious awards gala, took center stage, and some of your favorite celebs, including two suspected of being in a Pride Rock romance, were in the building.

On Monday, Beverly Hills was bustling with Black excellence at the ceremony dedicated to recognizing Black excellence in film and television.

A press release reports that the star-studded evening at the SLS Hotel paid tribute to artists who have significantly impacted the entertainment industry while championing diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

Included in the honorees was Aaron Pierre, who was presented with the Rising Star Award by his Mufasa co-star, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The award marked Aaron’s burgeoning talent and promising future in the industry.

His prestigious award made headlines, but so did the woman suspected of being his date at the ceremony: Teyana Taylor.

Teyana was spotted sitting beside Aaron in a sheer brown top adorned with a gold necklace and gold earrings to match.

Both stars have been mum on the romance rumors, but the latest photos will surely keep the chatter alive.

The night’s distinguished honorees also included Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who received the Excellence in the Arts Award (Female), presented by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.

Veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito was honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award (Male), with Anthony Mackie presenting the esteemed accolade.

The gag is…Keke Palmer also took home a trophy.

The cinnamon-haired “Big Boss” was celebrated for her multifaceted talent and boundary-pushing work with the Renaissance Award presented by Boots Riley.

Hollywood icon Marla Gibbs was recognized with the Hollywood Legacy Award, presented by Regina King, a testament to Gibbs’ enduring influence on Black storytelling.

See more from the 2025 ABFF Honors on the flip.