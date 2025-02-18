Events

2025 ABFF Honors Attended By Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre

Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Further Fuel Romance Rumors At ABFF Honors Alongside Keke Palmer, Yvonne Orji & Other Stars

Published on February 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

The 2025 ABFF Honors, the American Black Film Festival’s prestigious awards gala, took center stage, and some of your favorite celebs, including two suspected of being in a Pride Rock romance, were in the building.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

On Monday, Beverly Hills was bustling with Black excellence at the ceremony dedicated to recognizing Black excellence in film and television.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

A press release reports that the star-studded evening at the SLS Hotel paid tribute to artists who have significantly impacted the entertainment industry while championing diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

Included in the honorees was Aaron Pierre, who was presented with the Rising Star Award by his Mufasa co-star, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

The award marked Aaron’s burgeoning talent and promising future in the industry.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

His prestigious award made headlines, but so did the woman suspected of being his date at the ceremony: Teyana Taylor.

Teyana was spotted sitting beside Aaron in a sheer brown top adorned with a gold necklace and gold earrings to match.

ABFF Honors x Aaron Pierre x Teyana

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Both stars have been mum on the romance rumors, but the latest photos will surely keep the chatter alive.

The night’s distinguished honorees also included Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, who received the Excellence in the Arts Award (Female), presented by acclaimed director Ava DuVernay.

 

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Veteran actor Giancarlo Esposito was honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award (Male), with Anthony Mackie presenting the esteemed accolade.

 

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

The gag is…Keke Palmer also took home a trophy.

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

The cinnamon-haired “Big Boss” was celebrated for her multifaceted talent and boundary-pushing work with the Renaissance Award presented by Boots Riley.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Hollywood icon Marla Gibbs was recognized with the Hollywood Legacy Award, presented by Regina King, a testament to Gibbs’ enduring influence on Black storytelling.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

See more from the 2025 ABFF Honors on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Also seen on the scene was comedienne Zainab Johnson brought her signature wit and charm as the evening’s host…

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Larenz Tate…

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors / Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Tika Sumpter…

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

LisaRaye…

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors / Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Bresha Webb…

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Lance Gross and his wife, Rebecca Jefferson…

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Loretta Devine…

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

Black Excellence Brunch creator Trell Thomas…

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Yvette Nicole Brown…

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

and Yvonne Orji.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

 

The History Of The ABFF Honors

As always, the ABFF Honors served as a powerful gathering of creatives, highlighting the contributions of Black artists in shaping the entertainment landscape.

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The event underscored the festival’s longstanding mission, initiated by Jeff Friday in 1997, to uplift Black storytellers and provide them with equal opportunities in Hollywood.

As previously reported, since its founding in 2016, ABFF Honors has cemented its place as a premier celebration of Black artistry in film and television. Under the leadership of executive producers Jeff and Nicole Friday (NICE CROWD), alongside Suzanne de Passe (de Passe Jones Entertainment Group) and Rikki Hughes (Magic Lemonade), the event continues to spotlight groundbreaking achievements while fostering a more inclusive industry.

ABFF Honors

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

A press release reports that this year’s event was sponsored by Cadillac, Ally (Presenting), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fulton Films GA, Amazon MGM | Orion (Supporting), SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills (Industry), and the California Film Commission (Contributing).

 

Whose ABFF look is your fave?

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

Related Tags

Aaron Pierre ABFF ABFF Awards Teyana Taylor

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close