Celebrity

Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Spark Dating Rumors

Mufasa Meets Petunia: The Internet Thinks THESE Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Photos Prove They’re Secretly In A Pride Rock Romance

Published on February 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

“Can you feel the love tonight?” Apparently, the Internet can when it comes to Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre. 

Teyana Taylor x Aaron Pierre

Source: Paul Archuleta/ John Phillips / Getty

Social media has been buzzing all week after pictures surfaced of them at the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles.

The star-studded affair brought out the likes of Kelly Rowland

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Tina Knowles

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Lori Harvey…

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Ciara…

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Inside

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Karrueche…

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Keke Palmer…

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

 

Lee Daniels…

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

 

Yvonne Orji…

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Jackie Aina and her partner, Denis Asamoah.

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

 

Teyana Taylor was also spotted wowing in a black Laquan Smith suit.

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

And while Teyana looked great, people noticed that someone looked equally as great by her side.

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Arrivals

Source: River Callaway / Getty

Aaron Pierre also attended the gala where he pulled Teyana in close for pictures…

and chatted with her as they sat side by side throughout the ceremony.

Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala - Inside

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

With that, social media speculated that the two must be dating.

 

Both Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Are Single

We wouldn’t be surprised if these two (extremely) good-looking people are dating as they’re both currently single.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Teyana and her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, finalized their divorce last year.

According to court documents obtained by theJasmineBRAND, Taylor will retain ownership of four significant marital properties valued at over $10 million from her shared estate with the former NBA player. Shumpert has been ordered to make a substantial “one-time 7-figure payment” to Taylor, although the exact amount remains undisclosed.

As part of the agreement, Shumpert will also pay $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Additionally, he is responsible for covering 100% of their private school expenses.

Aaron Pierre has not been linked to anyone publicly.

What do YOU think? Do you think Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor are dating?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aaron Pierre Teyana Taylor

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Visit Broadway - July 2025

Escape Room & New Love: Teyana Taylor Unpacks New Chapter Of Her Career & Relationship With Aaron Pierre

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close