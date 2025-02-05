Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Spark Dating Rumors
Mufasa Meets Petunia: The Internet Thinks THESE Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor Photos Prove They’re Secretly In A Pride Rock Romance
“Can you feel the love tonight?” Apparently, the Internet can when it comes to Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre.
Social media has been buzzing all week after pictures surfaced of them at the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles.
The star-studded affair brought out the likes of Kelly Rowland…
Keke Palmer…
Lee Daniels…
Yvonne Orji…
Jackie Aina and her partner, Denis Asamoah.
Teyana Taylor was also spotted wowing in a black Laquan Smith suit.
And while Teyana looked great, people noticed that someone looked equally as great by her side.
Aaron Pierre also attended the gala where he pulled Teyana in close for pictures…
and chatted with her as they sat side by side throughout the ceremony.
With that, social media speculated that the two must be dating.
Both Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Are Single
We wouldn’t be surprised if these two (extremely) good-looking people are dating as they’re both currently single.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Teyana and her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, finalized their divorce last year.
According to court documents obtained by theJasmineBRAND, Taylor will retain ownership of four significant marital properties valued at over $10 million from her shared estate with the former NBA player. Shumpert has been ordered to make a substantial “one-time 7-figure payment” to Taylor, although the exact amount remains undisclosed.
As part of the agreement, Shumpert will also pay $8,000 per month in child support for their daughters Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., 8, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. Additionally, he is responsible for covering 100% of their private school expenses.
Aaron Pierre has not been linked to anyone publicly.
What do YOU think? Do you think Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor are dating?
- Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!
- Still Beefin’! K. Michelle Performs Diss Track Aimed At Former LHHATL Castmate, Rasheeda Responds
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her 'Lick Back' On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104