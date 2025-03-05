RHOP Receipts? Stacey Rusch’s Ex TJ Sassily Says He Has ‘Earth Shattering News’ Amid His Bought Boyfriend Allegations

Part three of The Real Housewives Of Potomac (#RHOP) Season 9 reunion ended with a bang when Thomas Anthony “TJ” Jones, the ex-flame of newcomer Stacey Rusch, alleged that the housewife paid him to be her boyfriend. Now, Jones says he’s got some “earth shattering news” to share with fans in the aftermath of the explosive episode.

On March 4, the actor took to Instagram, sporting a big smile on his face, as he de-boarded a plane coming from Phoenix. Jones insinuated that he had something up his sleeve to reveal.

“Old friends, new friends. What up y’all? I just got back from Phoenix. I was doing a play there about Alzheimer’s, and I was getting a bunch of text messages because people were saying, ‘TJ, there was an earthquake in North Hollywood, are you OK?’” he said before teasing that he had something big to share with fans. “I live in Burbank and it was super close to where I live,” he continued. “Speaking of earthquakes, it might be my turn to share some earth-shattering news.”

Stacey Rusch Doubles Down, Says There Are No Receipts To Back Up TJ’s Claims

It’s unclear whether Jones was claiming to have proof that Rusch had paid him to be her man on #RHOP, an accusation he revealed while talking on the phone with co-star Eddie Osefo, but regardless, the housewife is confident that her ex-boyfriend won’t have any “receipts” to back up his bold-faced lie.

While speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after the reunion, Rusch said she called Jones “immediately” after the show to figure out why he started the rumor.

“He was very remorseful. He was very emotional, and it was a hard call to have,” the socialite explained. “I did not pay him. I was in a real relationship with him and he treated me very poorly and to see that, to see him be so disrespectful, and to see him be definitely un-Christian, and to do this to me at the reunion, it was just jarring quite frankly.”

The housewife went on to say that she believed Jones stoked the boyfriend-for-hire allegations because he felt upset with the way he was “portrayed” throughout the season.

“He’s not the man for me. I was looking for love and he was in love with being in front of the camera,” the reality TV star said. “He was very upset about the way that he felt production portrayed him. Those were his worst moments. And those moments were hard to view. Can you imagine how I felt being on the receiving end? My mother was calling me. My family was calling me to ask if I was okay, so I think the only way that he could rectify the situation was to say, it wasn’t real, that he was, in fact, acting.”

At one point she even called him a “blessing in disguise” and said she’s a better woman because of the situation.

Amid the fallout with Jones, Rusch struggled with the fact that her castmates believed the rumor. She had hoped that co-stars Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant would offer her compassion, given their own past experiences with divorce and relationship challenges, but that didn’t happen.

“We know that they have been betrayed and humiliated by men, so you would think they would be compassionate to me, and they weren’t.”

When asked if she was concerned about Jones returning with proof of a payment, Rusch calmly replied that she was as cool as an ice cube.

“Do I look worried?” the housewife asked. “I live in my truth, and I didn’t pay him. I don’t have to pay anybody. I wish you could see my DMs, I’m in a great place. I don’t have to pay anybody. [And] do you think I would take that risk, going through a divorce, going public with someone, unless I was confident in that relationship? I would never do that. I take my relationships seriously and my family seriously, and I thought I was in a serious relationship.”

Rusch also took to Instagram on March 4, looking refreshed and highly unbothered. In the caption, the star penned:

“God is good.”

