The Shade Must Go On: Real Housewives Of Potomac Set To Film Season 10 Despite Karen Huger’s Prison Sentence

The Grande Dame doesn’t seem so grand anymore. Karen Huger, who recently received a prison sentence for her fourth DUI case, will not receive the Teresa Guidice treatment as Bravo reportedly plans to move forward with season 10 of Real Housewives of Potomac. Though Huger has been a cast member of the franchise since its start, her bid in prison will not stop the show.

Following a March 2024 car accident and arrest, The Real Housewives of Potomac star known as “The Grande Dame,” received a sentence of two years in prison, with one year suspended, on February 26th. While Huger asserted her innocence during season nine of RHOP, body camera footage later surfaced depicting her in a state of severe intoxication. Rather than accepting a plea deal, Huger chose to proceed with a jury trial, despite this being her fourth run-in with the law.

Many viewers were curious if the network had plans to pause production until Huger was released from prison. You may recall that Bravo waited to film Real Housewives of New Jersey until Teresa Guidice was released after being convicted of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2015. However, PEOPLE reports production has no plans to put things on pause for season 10 of RHOP. In fact, filming will begin as scheduled at the end of the month.

Season 10 of RHOP may go on without Huger, but this doesn’t mean she will never return. The outlet also reported that its sources revealed she does have a future with the franchise, especially if she doesn’t end up serving her entire sentence.

Huger has been a staple on RHOP since its inception, but her future with the hit reality TV show became murky after her conviction and missing season nine’s reunion. Her arrest was a major topic during the season, and many fans fear she skipped the reunion to avoid backlash. Huger’s team later confirmed that her absence was due to her checking into a recovery program.

Gizelle Bryant Says She Would Visit Karen In Jail During Season 10 of RHOP

While Huger may not appear on season 10 of RHOP, she will still be the topic of many conversations. Her castmates, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch, Jassi Rideaux, and Jacqueline Blake, had strong opinions about her arrest and are likely to comment on her sentencing. However, one castmate will take things further than a little gossip.

According to PEOPLE, Bryant revealed she would be willing to visit Huger in jail on camera, so long as production gets clearance. As BOSSIP previously reported, Darby revealed on the Tamron Hall show that she cried after hearing the news. Osefo told the outlet that she sent Huger well wishes.

“I always wish her well, and I’m just keeping her in prayer,” she said.

Though she is empathetic to Huger’s situation, she feels season 10 of RHOP can proceed without her.

“With this group, we have found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence,” she said. “Looking at the reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit. I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong.”