Reality TV

Season 10 Of RHOP Set To Film Without Karen Huger

The Shade Must Go On: Real Housewives Of Potomac Set To Film Season 10 Despite Karen Huger’s Prison Sentence

Published on March 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Grande Dame doesn’t seem so grand anymore. Karen Huger, who recently received a prison sentence for her fourth DUI case, will not receive the Teresa Guidice treatment as Bravo reportedly plans to move forward with season 10 of Real Housewives of Potomac. Though Huger has been a cast member of the franchise since its start, her bid in prison will not stop the show.

Karen Huger BravoCon 2023

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Following a March 2024 car accident and arrest, The Real Housewives of Potomac star known as “The Grande Dame,” received a sentence of two years in prison, with one year suspended, on February 26th. While Huger asserted her innocence during season nine of RHOP, body camera footage later surfaced depicting her in a state of severe intoxication. Rather than accepting a plea deal, Huger chose to proceed with a jury trial, despite this being her fourth run-in with the law.

Many viewers were curious if the network had plans to pause production until Huger was released from prison. You may recall that Bravo waited to film Real Housewives of New Jersey until Teresa Guidice was released after being convicted of bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in 2015. However, PEOPLE reports production has no plans to put things on pause for season 10 of RHOP. In fact, filming will begin as scheduled at the end of the month.

Season 10 of RHOP may go on without Huger, but this doesn’t mean she will never return. The outlet also reported that its sources revealed she does have a future with the franchise, especially if she doesn’t end up serving her entire sentence.

Huger has been a staple on RHOP since its inception, but her future with the hit reality TV show became murky after her conviction and missing season nine’s reunion. Her arrest was a major topic during the season, and many fans fear she skipped the reunion to avoid backlash. Huger’s team later confirmed that her absence was due to her checking into a recovery program.

Gizelle Bryant Says She Would Visit Karen In Jail During Season 10 of RHOP

While Huger may not appear on season 10 of RHOP, she will still be the topic of many conversations. Her castmates, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley DarbyWendy OsefoMia ThorntonKeiarna Stewart, Stacey RuschJassi Rideaux, and Jacqueline Blake, had strong opinions about her arrest and are likely to comment on her sentencing. However, one castmate will take things further than a little gossip.

According to PEOPLE, Bryant revealed she would be willing to visit Huger in jail on camera, so long as production gets clearance. As BOSSIP previously reported, Darby revealed on the Tamron Hall show that she cried after hearing the news. Osefo told the outlet that she sent Huger well wishes.

“I always wish her well, and I’m just keeping her in prayer,” she said.

RHOP Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Though she is empathetic to Huger’s situation, she feels season 10 of RHOP can proceed without her.

“With this group, we have found a way to navigate with her presence and without her presence,” she said. “Looking at the reunion, I think that we maneuvered in a positive way as a collective, as a unit. I wish her the best, but I think that the Potomac brand still is strong.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

#RHOP Bravo Celebrity News DUI Karen Huger Newsletter Real Housewives Of Potomac Reality TV Wendy Osefo

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close