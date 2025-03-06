Ghostbuster Grandad Bill Murray Denies Senior Citizen Sipping Kelis’ Milkshake To ‘Caddyshake’ Crumbles 2 Years After Reported Romance

Bill Murray has commented on his rumored romance with Kelis for the very first time, finally denying that he was senior citizen sipping her mouthwatering milkshake.

Nearly two years after rumors first surfaced that the Groundhog Day actor was dating the “Milkshake” singer, Murray is finally shutting down the reports that they were ever romantically involved. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning on Feb. 28, he shared what really happened between them, joking that the rumors “raised his cred” even though they were false.

“I met this girl named Kelis,” Bill told host Sway Calloway. “I got great press that I was dating her, which really raised my cred. Well, it was false humility again.”

Murray went on to explain that they first crossed paths years ago after he saw Kelis in the music video for Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s 1999 song “Got Your Money.”

“I love that video,” Bill, 74, admitted. “I watched that and I kept going, ‘That’s the silliest thing. How did I miss that when it came out in the first place?’ It’s so crazy, and I’m going ‘Who is the girl with the red hair?’ And it was Kelis, and I just had to meet her sometime. And she turned out to be spectacular.”

Bill said he still speaks with the 45-year-old singer, but he continued to deny the romance rumors, joking, “No, no, but, you know, one of us could be on the rebound any second.”

Murray and Kelis had tabloids in a tizzy in 2023, when the Caddyshack star was spotted at the “Bossy” singer’s concerts, watching her performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London in June 2023.

Though the actor never addressed the rumors, Kelis did comment on the dating allegations in response to a fan on Instagram. One user went straight to the source and wrote the question everyone wanted the answer to underneath her June 2023 post, asking, “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

Kelis had a straight-forward reply, assuring her supporter, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Now that both parties have denied the rumors, they can officially be put to rest!