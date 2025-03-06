Khloé Kardashian Admits She Lets Daughter True Think She’s Married To Tristan Thompson: ‘Kids Should Not Be Involved In Adult Problems’

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter thinks she’s married to ex Tristan Thompson, and for now, she’s letting it stay that way.

PageSix reports that in the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder revealed that her 6-year-old daughter, True Thompson, “thinks her parents are married.”

Khloé went on to explain to her best friend Malika Haqq that not correcting her little one is the “right thing to do” for now. One of the reasons she’s letting True believe they’re married is because she hopes to pass down traditional values to her, hoping she wants to tie the knot one day before having children.

“That’s what I wanna teach her,” Khloé said. “Get married, have kids.”

PageSix added that Kardashian said in a confessional that she does plan to set the record straight with True “when she’s older,” defending her decision by saying, “Right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems.”

Still, the reality star admitted that it “bothers” her that True and her son Tatum, 2, look at her and Thompson–who dated on and off from 2016 to 2021–and “think … ‘This is what a marriage is.’”

Because her two kids still think her and Thompson are married, she explained that her kids may grow up believing, “Oh, you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you. And you never have to kiss them or you don’t sleep in the same bed together.”

Despite her past struggles, Khloé insists she “would love” her children to see her “have a husband one day.”

“I would love for them to see love and affection and romance. I do want them to have that,” she continued.

After revealing to viewers in 2024 that she hadn’t been on a date since calling it quits with Tristan, Khloé assured fans that she’s now on a better path to finding a life partner. During the same episode, Kardashian told Haqq that while she’s not on dating apps, she is still putting herself out there.

“I’m doing things, but I’m not on Hinge, I’m not on Raya,” she said.

Khloé’s dramatic, on-again, off-again romance with Tristan began in 2016, weathering multiple cheating scandals throughout their relationship. Despite multiple reconciliations, the pair ended things for good in 2021 after Thompson secretly fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Kardashian conceived son Tatum via surrogate.