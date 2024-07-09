Bossip Video

Tristan Thompson is spreading the love.

Though the NBA player has children with two other women–7-year-old Prince, who he shares with Jordan Craig and Theo, 2, who he shares with Maralee Nichols–fans are used to only seeing Thompson spend time with the kids he welcomed with ex Khloé Kardashian.

The reality star raves about how great of a father Tristan is to their two children, 6-year-old True and Tatum, 23 months, which only raises more questions about why he doesn’t step up for his other kids.

Now, it looks like the baller is trying to remedy his relationship with his eldest son, posting photos to Instagram to show off his rare lunch outing with Prince.

“Lunch date with my Prince,” he wrote in the caption.

The pictures in a post include a sweet selfie of Thompson and his little one flashing their teeth at the camera, another one doing some silly faces, and a solo shot of Prince smiling softly as he ate his burger and fries.

This outing comes after Jordan’s sister, Kai Craig, accused Tristan of ignoring Prince and failing to pay child support last year. Her comments same after Kim Kardashian gushed about what a great father Thompson is on an episode of The Kardashians.

“It has been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister’s privacy. I haven’t for over 7 years, but this is just too much,” Kai wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince.” She continued, “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

That same month, Jordan filed a declaration claiming the pro baller had been making “either partial payments or missing child support payments altogether” since the year prior, alleging Thompson owed her $224,000.

Back in March, Tristan was also ordered to pay Maralee Nichols almost $58,000 in back child support after allegedly missing multiple payments over a four-month span.