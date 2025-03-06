National Treasure: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says Donald Trump Should ‘Grow A Spine’ And ‘Stop Being Putin’s Hoe’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is the one. She is the voice that the Democrat party needs to follow when it comes to speaking plainly, speaking like the people, and speaking on the people’s behalf. The calls for decorum and politeness can go straight to hell and the democratic politicians called for such behavior can go right to hell alongside those pleas for respectability. Donald Trump and the Republican party are the enemies of the American citizens and there should be no quarter for their agenda, talking points, or political existence. This is why many democratic voters are fed up with the party’s inability to understand the severity of the situation and act accordingly.

There is no mandate for etiquette, there is a mandate to exhaust all efforts to keep Project 2025 from coming into bloom.

Rep. Crockett went viral last week after telling attorney Joe Gallina that DOGE d-rider Elon Musk should “f**k off” and this week she has more profane suggestions for Musk’s führer. When asked by Gallina what she would like to tell Trump to his face, Crockett spoke the plain English that Black folks all around the country could understand and embrace.

God bless and keep this woman. Hopefully, old heads like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and “centrist” Democrats will get their heads out of their a**es and follow suit.

Following Trump’s speech to Congress earlier this week, Rep. Crockett also made it clear what she believes is Trump’s intent for Black folks in America during her appearance of the State of the People livestream , according to AOL.

“They have decided to go after immigrants and things like that and say, ‘oh they takin your black jobs, they taking your black jobs, not really,”

She continued:

“They are obviously jobs they want us to go back to, such as working the fields, those immigrants that come into our country work the fields, something that we ain’t done in a long time and clearly he is trying to make us go back to the fields.”

We love our Black job but we’re not going back into the fields for anybody. Trump and ’em can talk all the s**t they want, FAFO protocol is in full effect.