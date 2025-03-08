Wendy Williams Wants A$AP Rocky’s Attorney To Help End Her Guardianship

The fight to end Wendy Williams‘ guardianship continues, as a seemingly healthy Wendy seeks out Joe Tacopina, the famed attorney who proved A$AP Rocky’s innocence in a recent trial. She believes he may be the one to help her regain freedom and return to normal.

According to TMZ, Tacopina recently visited the 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos. During his visit, he revealed Williams had contacted him requesting representation. Though he didn’t provide many details about their conversation, he was clear that Williams’ guardianship is unfair. He stated that he was “outraged” after watching Saving Wendy and felt that murderers have more freedom than Williams.

Surprisingly, Levin received a text from a source close to Williams during the taping of the podcast episode. The source sent him a recent Vanity Fair article that quoted Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. Levin found a particular issue with Morrissey claiming that Williams is free to leave the facility she is currently in.

“Nobody’s saying that Wendy can’t leave a building,” she said.

This seemingly referred to the two times Williams left the facility to attend her son’s graduation and her father’s birthday celebration. However, in the documentary, the mother of one stated she was only allowed out of the building for fresh air twice in the 30 days before the filming of the Saving Wendy. The film also clearly shows Williams confined to the 5th floor of the building.

Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Placed Her In A “Suffocating” Expensive Facility Costing $18K A Month

According to PEOPLE, Williams called in to NewsNation’s Banfield to discuss the conservatorship. She provided an update on the memory care unit she resides in and the process of ending the guardianship.

“Well, I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” she shared. “As far as where I am, I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything.”

She stated that she’s been in the unit for almost a year, and doesn’t feel she belongs there.

“I’ve met the people who live here and I’ve been here for almost a year now, and this is very suffocating,” she said.

In addition to living in the memory care unit, Williams says that the other patients need a lot more help than she does as they often need assistance showering, brushing their teeth, or using the bathroom. She also revealed the high cost of residence at the facility.

“It’s the memory unit, you know what I mean? Why am I here?” she said. “I have no idea, but I can tell you that it’s $18,000 a month, which is extremely expensive. And what do I have? I have a bedroom, and a bathroom and a window.”

Despite Williams’ conservatorship being seemingly strict, Williams says she is ready to get out of the building more than anything. While visiting Banfield, she reminds viewers that she has been in the building with very little access to the outside world for three years.

“It’s a long time. I’m ready to get out of here. I’m ready to get out and get out of the guardianship. It’s suffocating, it’s very lonely,” she shared.