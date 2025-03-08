Laying The Queen To Rest: Funerals For Angie Stone Planned In ATL And South Carolina, Celebs Slated To Attend

Despite the unexpected nature of her tragic passing, Angie Stone‘s loved ones have already planned two funerals in her honor.

TMZ reports that her family plans to honor her on March 14 in Atlanta with a star-studded memorial service followed by an intimate gathering in her hometown of South Carolina. Among those slated to pay homage to the neo-soul icon are Tyler Perry, Kirk Franklin, Anthony Hamilton, Keke Wyatt, Tamela Mann, Q. Parker, and Musiq Soulchild.

It is likely that the Atlanta service will be open to fans of the late singer as the family’s official statement in the wake of her passing hinted at a more public memorial.

“Currently funeral services are still being planned along with the memorial service so that Angie’s fans can honor her life, music and legacy,” the statement read.

Beautiful remembrances have continued to pour in from the entertainment community as people continue to grapple with the sudden loss of a music heavy hitter.

“Angie…Wow. This has taken me a couple of days to digest. I had the pleasure of knowing this queen since the very beginning of my true musical journey. I was looking for a background singer and sax player for my first club tour and she walked into my life at an audition,” rockstar Lenny Kravitz wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I instantly knew that I was in the presence of greatness. We did a tour together and became family. Being from down south (as we called it) she reminded me of my grandmother and her people who were from a small town in Georgia.”

He continued,

“As a black woman who was told she was not the right age, not the right look, etc…she busted through and never looked back. The rest is history. Writer, producer, arranger, musician and master vocalist. The best of the best.”

As previously reported, the soul singer was traveling from Alabama on Mar. 1 when her sprinter van was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler. Despite the nature of the crash, Stone was the only fatality. She was 63.