Entertainment

Funerals Planned For Angie Stone, Celebs Slated To Attend

Laying The Queen To Rest: Funerals For Angie Stone Planned In ATL And South Carolina, Celebs Slated To Attend

Published on March 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Angie TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Despite the unexpected nature of her tragic passing, Angie Stone‘s loved ones have already planned two funerals in her honor.

TMZ reports that her family plans to honor her on March 14 in Atlanta with a star-studded memorial service followed by an intimate gathering in her hometown of South Carolina. Among those slated to pay homage to the neo-soul icon are Tyler Perry, Kirk FranklinAnthony HamiltonKeke Wyatt, Tamela Mann, Q. Parker, and Musiq Soulchild.

It is likely that the Atlanta service will be open to fans of the late singer as the family’s official statement in the wake of her passing hinted at a more public memorial.

“Currently funeral services are still being planned along with the memorial service so that Angie’s fans can honor her life, music and legacy,” the statement read.

Beautiful remembrances have continued to pour in from the entertainment community as people continue to grapple with the sudden loss of a music heavy hitter.

“Angie…Wow. This has taken me a couple of days to digest. I had the pleasure of knowing this queen since the very beginning of my true musical journey. I was looking for a background singer and sax player for my first club tour and she walked into my life at an audition,” rockstar Lenny Kravitz wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I instantly knew that I was in the presence of greatness. We did a tour together and became family. Being from down south (as we called it) she reminded me of my grandmother and her people who were from a small town in Georgia.”

He continued,

“As a black woman who was told she was not the right age, not the right look, etc…she busted through and never looked back. The rest is history. Writer, producer, arranger, musician and master vocalist. The best of the best.”

As previously reported, the soul singer was traveling from Alabama on Mar. 1 when her sprinter van was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler. Despite the nature of the crash, Stone was the only fatality. She was 63.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Angie Stone Celebrity News Entertainment For Your Information Newsletter R.I.P.

More from Bossip
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage

Is It Giving Baecation? Latto & 21 Savage Reignite Romance Rumors In Seemingly Boo’d Up Boat Pics

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
15 Items

Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend "Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye

You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged ‘RHOA’ Star’s Income

Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

I’m Leaving With Something! Denzel Washington Hilariously Hijacks A$AP Rocky’s Watch Mid-Interview: ‘That Watch Is Gone!’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Erykah Badu & Andre 3000 attend 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards - Winners Walk

‘You’re Messing With My Child Support!’ Erykah Badu Comedically Claps Back At André 3000 Rap Skills Comparisons

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close