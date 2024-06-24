Bossip Video

Keke Wyatt is taking a break from gestation to set the record straight on her dating life confirming that she’s a single lady after apparently quietly splitting from her husband.

After posting herself alongside a new mystery man, fans wanted answers on where the singer’s third husband, Zackariah Darring (seen below), was.

“Where’s my husband? Well, I don’t have a husband. Boom, how about that,” she said, according to The Shade Room.

The “My First Love” singer also may have given a little insight into what ended her marriage when responding to a fan who expressed interest in her ex.

“Go get him. Let him choke your a**,” said the singer seemingly alluding to domestic abuse.

Wyatt and Darring share two of her 11 children and wed back in 2018. They also starred in WE tv’s Keke Wyatt’s World.

Still, the relationship has seemingly soured and Keke “keep a man on call” Wyatt has been posted up with automotive specialist Anthony Whitehead.

TSR reports that Wyatt and Whitehead were spotted out bowling together a week before the singer posted the pair having a backseat concert while headed out. When asked about their relationship status, she said,

“Girl, can’t just have a friend? Stop with all that. Okay, ’cause, like, I’m out here just chilling. Girl can’t just chill, have fun, I’m just having fun, chilling. That part,” TheShadeRoom reports she said.

A little pregnancy and chill never hurt anyone.

Wyatt has mastered the art of “mama gotta have a life too” as a mother of 11. The songstress is still touring, vacationing and dating. It’s giving work/life balance.

She also makes time to talk directly to her fans who want her to give the deets on how she keeps the doors of her boudoir open for business. When asked for relationship advice during an IG live, Wyatt responded,

“Honey, I ain’t got no room to give nobody no kinda nothing.”

Well, alright.