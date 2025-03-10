DDG Releases New Song ‘Don’t Take My Son’ Highlighting Halle Bailey Woes, Ariel’s Army Annihilates ‘Clout Chasing’ Co-Parent

DDG is offering fans more details about the custody and visitation issues he’s allegedly facing with ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey inside a new song titled “Don’t Take My Son.” The eyebrow-raising tune comes a few days after the YouTube streamer-turned-rapper claimed he barely saw his 1-year-old, Halo, whom he shares with the singer.

On March 8, DDG dropped his song “Don’t Take My Son,” which is loaded with poignant bars detailing his alleged visitation and custody issues with Bailey.

Produced by Cash Cobain, the rap star pleaded with Hailey to let him see his son throughout, accusing her of making him “pay” to see Halo.

“Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots,” DDG rapped on the chorus of the track. “Tryna make me pay to see my son, that’s gonna make me hot,” he rhymed later in the song, which has amassed over 190,000 views on YouTube since Saturday’s release.

In one bar, he also claimed he had enough cash should he have to shell out dough to see his little one.

“It’s not about the money, it’s more about the principle, you know I’m rich,” DDG rapped in the buzzing track.

After dropping the song on Saturday, DDG uploaded a YouTube video, telling fans that he hoped the move would convince Hailey, 24, to let him spend more time with Halo, but his plan didn’t work out.

“I was like, hopefully me doing this is gonna make her be like, ‘Here, take your son,’ that’s not the case,” the 27-year-old streamer revealed. “I just don’t want it to come to the point where he’s like, ‘my pops not around’ and that’s just my main thing,” DDG further explained of the situation. “This is the first time that I’ve ever spoken on this situation and I’ve been dealing with this sh*t for a long time… I never spoke on it because of the simple fact, I don’t like putting y’all in my real life business. But I don’t know what else to do… I know the internet moves people. I just want to see my son. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad. I think I’m the first n**** to ever get canceled for wanting to be a dad.”

When asked if he had plans to take his custody and visitation issues with Bailey to court, DDG said he was doing everything he could to avoid litigation, as things could potentially become “messy.”

“I think it’s in her best interest to not wanna go to court either, where we can just have a clear understanding, alright cool, I wanna pick my son up, take him to dinner. If you really want him, I’ll bring him right back. It’s not a problem. We go to court, the judge is gonna give me some time, and when I get the time, I’m gonna do whatever I want with my son.”

Later on in his lengthy livestream, DDG insisted that he never brought his son around when he’s worked or streamed online with different women.

“When y’all see me streaming with girls, y’all ain’t never see my son around do you? I would never do that, ever. My content has nothing to do with me being a father. I purposely separate him from any of that. I don’t give a f**** If I’m dating a girl, you not meeting my son.”

The Internet Had Lotsss To Say About DDG’s New Song

Fans and netizens flooded the comments section of YouTube after DDG released “Don’t Take My Son,” offering both advice and criticism.

One commenter cautioned the rapper, advising him to “hope” Bailey doesn’t take legal action after the song’s release.

“He’s in for a rude awakening, because this song will be used in court, right along with the picture of the child being used for manipulation. She could say this is exploitation. This could also be flipped as an intimidation tactic…he’s making all the wrong moves,” the user added.

A critic penned:

“That cease and desist letter is on the way my boy! Her lawyers are gonna have a field day if you keep crashing out on the Internet.”

While another supporter added:

“Y’all just need a legal parenting plan. That way you both have boundaries set and equal parenting time that you have to abide by. That will settle all this confusion, and you both know exactly what days you’ll have the child.”

In TheNeighborhoodTalk’s comments section, people were fiercely on Halle’s side with one writing; “Tried to tell her he was [corn emoji].”

“He uses his son for clout,” added another.

DDG Claimed He Had To Drive “Hours” To See Halo, Couldn’t Spend Time With Him Regularly

“Don’t Take My Son” was released just one day after DDG claimed he had to drive for “hours” to pick up his son, only to arrive and find that he was unable to see him.

“My son is sick right now. I want to see my son. I want to hold my son… but I don’t get a chance to do that,” the rapper alleged in his March 7 stream, claiming that Bailey often comes up with new excuses to prevent him from seeing his child.

“It don’t have nothing to do with me working by the way. Not gonna air out her business, me and her has not been together for a long time. I just never got on the internet and said nothing,” he continued. “I really feel like I’m a f***ing nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. I [have] been dealing with this s**t since he was born. I’m really just coming on this motherf**ker as just a dad that don’t know what to do at this point,” he added.

DDG and Bailey broke up in 2024, one year after the arrival of Halo in December 2023.

