Baby Daddy Drama: DDG Says Halle Bailey Barely Allows Time With Their Son Halo, But Fans Call Claims Petty Payback

DDG is once again taking his personal problems with Halle Bailey to the internet about “fighting” to see his baby boy Halo “since he was born,” but fans suspect he’s retaliating now that the singer is back outside and looking cozy with another man.

It sounds like co-parenting is getting messy between the exes and DDG is putting it in the spotlight. In addition to complaints about visitation and custody of Halo, he’s spilling tea about the real timeline of his relationship with Halle. As a streamer, putting his life online comes with the territory. However, critics are clapping back about him divulging these details to the internet and questioning if he’s trying to get Halo back or get-back at Halle.

On a recent livestream, DDG vented about his fatherhood frustrations. In the now-viral clips, he claimed that he barely sees his son because Halo spends most of his time with Halle. He issued a disclaimer about not “getting on the internet” and “airing out her business” while doing exactly that. Make it make sense!

“I live far as s**t so I’m driving HOURS to go get him. Then I get there and I can’t get him or I can’t see him. My son is sick right now. I want to see my son. I want to hold my son… but I don’t get a chance to do that,” he said, claiming new reasons always arise to interfere with their quality time.

“It don’t have nothing to do with me working by the way. Not gonna air out her business, me & her has not been together for a long time. I just never got on the internet and said nothing,” he continued. “I really feel like I’m a f*cking nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. I been dealing with this s**t since he was born. I’m really just coming on this motherf**ker as just a dad that don’t know what to do at this point,” he added.

As many comments noted, if DDG doesn’t like how custody has worked out, that’s what family court is for. He should probably take any valid concerns about “bullying behind closed doors” to an attorney, not the internet.

“I don’t care who she f**king, filming movies, I don’t give a f**k. I care about my son! That’s all I care about. We haven’t been together for a long time, before that post. We’ve been not really together,” he continued.

Critics called cap on his claims, citing several Halo videos and cameos on his streams.

Some Halle fans also accused the disgruntled dad of manipulating fans with a story to villainize her as a mother.

Several comments questioned why DDG brought it up now if he’s really been dealing with these issues since Halo’s birth. His venting happens to come days after Halle popped out at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party looking as stunning as ever.

Halle also reunited with her Little Mermaid co-star Jonah Hauer-King and we saw how the pair holding hands during the press tour prompted DDG to crash out before. It’s not surprising that many comments wonder if this is the same energy as his “famous b***h” bars, while painting himself as the victim.

When it comes to Halle and DDG, they always seem to have a lot going on behind-the-scenes. Hopefully, they can resolve any lingering issues to focus on co-parenting Halo.