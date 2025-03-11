Miss Nikki Baby Blasts Ex LiAngelo Ball, Claims He Hasn’t Seen Their Children In 6 Weeks: ‘Mf Really Tweakin Real Life No Cap’

Miss Nikki Baby is putting her baby daddy LiAngelo Ball on blast, claiming he hasn’t even tried contacting their kids in over a month.

Amid concerns about his role as a father, the basketball player-turned-rapper commented on the Baller Alert Show about being with his “YNs every day.”

Nikki wasn’t happy about that assertion, calling out her ex on Instagram while claiming he hasn’t actually seen their children in weeks.

The reality star accused him of being in his feelings instead of making money, writing on her Instagram Story: “U in ya feelings more than you makin money!” She followed that up with a repost that read, “My BD saw the amazing mom I was and made me a dad too… so thoughtful of him,” to which she added her own caption, writing, “U the best! Appreciate you.”

Miss Nikki Baby went on to address LiAngelo’s comments, specifically, claiming his comments about being with his “YN” every day is completely false.

“I forgot you was with your YN everyday,” she wrote on her Story. “We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain’t hear from you yet! Diabolical! Exit the chat.”

This rebuttal comes after Nikki was spotted at a basketball game with another man, sparking dating rumors, but she quickly shut them down and insisted she’s still single. Nikki and LiAngelo recently broke up after dating for three and a half years after she claimed the “Tweaker” rapper abandoned her and their two kids for another woman he allegedly impregnated.

Following the split, both parties have been trading jabs on social media, the latest of which came on Monday. The reality star, who also works on real estate, threw even more shade at Ball’s financials while flaunting a big stack of singles at the strip club.

“This ain’t little rap money, this that real money 😂” Nikki wrote. “No puppy. This the big dawg!” She went on to reference Ball’s current hit, “Tweaker,” writing, “MF really tweakin’ real life. No cap 🧢.”

Back in February, the rapper mentioned on the Baller Alert podcast that he hates being labeled a bad father.

“S*** I don’t like [on social media] is when n****s try to say I am like a deadbeat pops or something cause I be with my young n****s every day for real,” Ball said at the time. “I raised them up. I don’t know. I feel like a lot of s*** be misleading sometimes, you know.”

A month later, Nikki and LiAngelo both have very different stories about his involvement with their kids.