Here’s What Happened When DDG Accused Halle Bailey Of Not Letting Him See Their Son

Social media is still buzzing over DDG‘s unfounded claims that his ex Halle Bailey is keeping their one-year-old son, Halo, away from him in the latest chapter of the former couple’s seemingly rocky co-parenting saga.

In his latest tantrum, the popular streamer and rapper claimed he’s been “fighting” to see his baby boy Halo “since he was born” which is, well, interesting considering all of their father/son viral moments.

On a recent livestream, DDG vented about his fatherhood frustrations and claimed that he barely sees his son because Halo spends most of his time with Halle, claiming new reasons always arise to interfere with their quality time.

“I live far as s**t so I’m driving HOURS to go get him. Then I get there and I can’t get him or I can’t see him. My son is sick right now. I want to see my son. I want to hold my son…but I don’t get a chance to do that,” he said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with me working by the way. Not gonna air out her business, me & her has not been together for a long time. I just never got on the internet and said nothing,” he continued. “I really feel like I’m a f*cking nanny at this point. The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. I been dealing with this s**t since he was born. I’m really just coming on this motherf**ker as just a dad that don’t know what to do at this point,” he added.

Naturally, critics called cap on his claims, citing several Halo videos and cameos on his streams.

Some Halle fans went a step further and accused the disgruntled dad of manipulating fans with a story to villainize her as a mother.

DDG’s response? A new single, “Don’t Take My Son,” where he raps about his co-parenting woes with Halle, who we doubt will even bother to respond.

Do you think Halle is purposely keeping DDG away from their son or is DDG just being DDG? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over DDG’s bold accusations on the flip.