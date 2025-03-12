Celebrity

Ayo Edebiri Says 'Idiot' Elon Musk Caused Her To Receive Death Threats

Ayo Edebiri Says ‘Idiot’ Elon Musk Caused Her To Receive ‘Insane Death Threats And Racial Slurs’

Published on March 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ayo Edebiri is publicly calling out Elon Musk for the death threats she received as a result of one of his retweets.

56th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

 

The Bear star took to Instagram to call out the X owner for his role in bringing a fake movie announcement to a broader audience, which she says led to “insane death threats” and racial slurs being directed at her. The Emmy winner posted a screenshot of Musk reacting to a fabricated announcement about Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to her Instagram Story, adding her own caption about what that fake reveal meant for her personal life.

The fake news suggested that Disney was considering Edebiri as a replacement for Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, which led to Musk weighing in, adding, “Disney sucks.” On Tuesday, March 11, Edebiri added some context to his retweet, making it clear just how much backlash came with Elon spreading that fake narrative to his audience.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO,” she wrote on top of a screenshot of Musk’s tweet. “So not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot, but anyway.”

Known for her incredible comedic timing, Edebiri kept things light, adding “Life is, of course, a gift.” She went on to share a funny exchange with New Girl writer Camilla Blackett, who insisted that Edebiri could have actually made a great lead for the Pirates reboot, if it was really happening.

“Okay but what if I said you’d eat this up a lil bit?!” Blackett responded to Edebiri’s story in a screenshot.

She added, “It’s not the worst fan casting! I see the vision kinda! You’re licherally Caribbean !”

When posting the screenshot, Edebiri threw even more shots at Musk by taking a jab at his BFF Donald Trump’s aversion to diversity, equity, and inclusion, tagging Disney and writing, “@waltdisneyfrozenhead wait no DEI, but I’ve changed my mind, maybe we can make some money idk lmk.”

It goes without saying that Edebiri doesn’t need any fake fan castings because she’s already booked and busy. She’s currently prepping to write for the upcoming live-action Barney film, produced and co-developed by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions in partnership with Mattel Films. She also stars in A24’s OPUS, which hits theaters this Friday.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ayo Edebiri Elon Musk Newsletter

More from Bossip
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2 Items

Style Standouts: Celebs Sizzle & Slay The 2025 Emmys

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
8 Items

Trick Or Treat Mardis Gras & A Pajama Jammy Jam — Inside The Epic Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close