Ayo Edebiri Says ‘Idiot’ Elon Musk Caused Her To Receive ‘Insane Death Threats And Racial Slurs’

Ayo Edebiri is publicly calling out Elon Musk for the death threats she received as a result of one of his retweets.

The Bear star took to Instagram to call out the X owner for his role in bringing a fake movie announcement to a broader audience, which she says led to “insane death threats” and racial slurs being directed at her. The Emmy winner posted a screenshot of Musk reacting to a fabricated announcement about Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to her Instagram Story, adding her own caption about what that fake reveal meant for her personal life.

The fake news suggested that Disney was considering Edebiri as a replacement for Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, which led to Musk weighing in, adding, “Disney sucks.” On Tuesday, March 11, Edebiri added some context to his retweet, making it clear just how much backlash came with Elon spreading that fake narrative to his audience.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO,” she wrote on top of a screenshot of Musk’s tweet. “So not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot, but anyway.”

Known for her incredible comedic timing, Edebiri kept things light, adding “Life is, of course, a gift.” She went on to share a funny exchange with New Girl writer Camilla Blackett, who insisted that Edebiri could have actually made a great lead for the Pirates reboot, if it was really happening.

“Okay but what if I said you’d eat this up a lil bit?!” Blackett responded to Edebiri’s story in a screenshot. She added, “It’s not the worst fan casting! I see the vision kinda! You’re licherally Caribbean !”

When posting the screenshot, Edebiri threw even more shots at Musk by taking a jab at his BFF Donald Trump’s aversion to diversity, equity, and inclusion, tagging Disney and writing, “@waltdisneyfrozenhead wait no DEI, but I’ve changed my mind, maybe we can make some money idk lmk.”

It goes without saying that Edebiri doesn’t need any fake fan castings because she’s already booked and busy. She’s currently prepping to write for the upcoming live-action Barney film, produced and co-developed by A24 and Daniel Kaluuya’s 59% Productions in partnership with Mattel Films. She also stars in A24’s OPUS, which hits theaters this Friday.