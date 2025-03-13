Jamie Foxx Recalls ‘Crazy’ Conversation He Had ‘Just In Case Something Happens’ Right Before 2023 Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is opening up about the eerie conversation he had just before he was hospitalized following a medical emergency in 2023.

In a recent interview during the Los Angeles premiere of the two-part Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, the actor and comedian recalled a conversation he had about getting his affairs in order right before he was hospitalized. Of course, Foxx didn’t realize that anything was coming, making the timing of the discussion even more befuddling after what followed.

“You know what’s crazy? Before it happened, I was talking to my people that handle my stuff [and they asked], ‘Jamie, wanna go over some papers just in case something happens?’ ” Foxx told PEOPLE on March 12.

In response, the 57-year-old remembers asking his team, “‘What’s gonna happen to me?'” Not long after, he suffered a brain bleed that led to a stroke while filming his movie Back in Action in 2023.

“Boom! Gone,” says Foxx, referring to when he went into a coma and didn’t wake up until weeks later.

He goes on to say the incident was a lot different from what he always imagined his death might be like, comparing it to a scene in the 1998 action-crime film Colors. The star was in Atlanta filming Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close when he suffered the medical emergency, later revealing there are 20 days after the incident that he can’t remember at all.

“I used to watch the movie Colors, when they had a shootout,” Foxx began. “I thought I was gonna go out like like Rocket [Don Cheadle], like go out in a shootout in the mall or something. I didn’t think I was just gonna go out asking for an aspirin.” He continued, “When it happened, the amount of love that was poured, the amount of people that reached out, really meant something. When I was talking to [God], he said, ‘Hey man, I’m gonna give you the second chance — what you gonna do with it?'”

Number One on the Call Sheet, which Foxx co-produced, is on Apple TV+ on March 28.