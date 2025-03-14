Politics

Trump says federal employees don’t work judge reinstates them

DOGE Deez: Donald Trump Slams Fired Federal Workers ‘They Don’t Work’, Judge Reinstates Thousands Of Jobs

Published on March 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Departs White House For Florida

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

 

Donald Trump’s attempt to take away the livelihoods of federal employees so that he can install his own cronies and have full control of the alphabet agencies was not low key. Even those MAGA voters who were naive enough to believe that Trump‘s budget cuts wouldn’t affect them are learned the error of their ways quick fast.

If these nimrods thought that their führer was going to be empathetic to their plight, they’re dumber than we gave them credit for.

According to NBC News, Trump was asked if he feels badly for those panicked men and women who have been scrambling to keep their lives afloat with no income. here’s the wolf tickets he sold in response:

“Sure I do. I feel very badly … but many of them don’t work at all. Many of them never showed up to work.”

“When we cut, we want to cut, but we want to cut the people that aren’t working or … not doing a good job,” he told reporters at an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. “We’re keeping the best people.”

“The best people”, huh? Sure, Jan.

Fortunately for some, U.S. District Judge James Bredar of Maryland has issued a temporary restraining order against “dozens of agencies, department, and leadership” who terminated thousands of jobs as a result of Trump’s executive order.

Via NBC News:

“In this case, the government conducted massive layoffs, but it gave no advance notice. It claims it wasn’t required to because, it says, it dismissed each one of these thousands of probationary employees for ‘performance’ or other individualized reasons,” Bredar wrote in his ruling.

Judge Bredar saw right through the cap.

“On the record before the Court, this isn’t true. There were no individualized assessments of employees. They were all just fired. Collectively,” he added.

Prior to Bredar’s decision, a California judge ruled that departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Treasury, all reinstate thousands of “probationary workers” who were severed from employment based on Trump’s policy.

Hopefully, more judges have the spine to stand up to the myriad of illegal policies that Donald Trump and President Elon Musk are trying to put forth. At this point, it’s in their hands because the people cannot rely on the increasingly weak Democrat party to come and save us.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

DOGE Donald Trump Elon Musk

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2023 espnW Summit NYC

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field

An Electric Experience: The Wildest, Most Lit & Unforgettable Photos From Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour So Far

Global Grind
HOLLYWOOD, CA. UPN's ``Girlfriends show. A day in the life of Girlfriends, UPN s comedy about four s

25 Years of Sisterhood — Where The Cast Of 'Girlfriends' Is Today

MadameNoire
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112

Cardi B & Kulture attend Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Couture Cardi B & Mini-Me Daughter Kulture, Ciara, ‘Love Island’s’ Nic & Olandria & More Slay New York Fashion Week

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close