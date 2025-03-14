DOGE Deez: Donald Trump Slams Fired Federal Workers ‘They Don’t Work’, Judge Reinstates Thousands Of Jobs

Donald Trump’s attempt to take away the livelihoods of federal employees so that he can install his own cronies and have full control of the alphabet agencies was not low key. Even those MAGA voters who were naive enough to believe that Trump‘s budget cuts wouldn’t affect them are learned the error of their ways quick fast.

If these nimrods thought that their führer was going to be empathetic to their plight, they’re dumber than we gave them credit for.

According to NBC News, Trump was asked if he feels badly for those panicked men and women who have been scrambling to keep their lives afloat with no income. here’s the wolf tickets he sold in response:

“Sure I do. I feel very badly … but many of them don’t work at all. Many of them never showed up to work.” “When we cut, we want to cut, but we want to cut the people that aren’t working or … not doing a good job,” he told reporters at an Oval Office meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. “We’re keeping the best people.”

“The best people”, huh? Sure, Jan.

Fortunately for some, U.S. District Judge James Bredar of Maryland has issued a temporary restraining order against “dozens of agencies, department, and leadership” who terminated thousands of jobs as a result of Trump’s executive order.

Via NBC News:

“In this case, the government conducted massive layoffs, but it gave no advance notice. It claims it wasn’t required to because, it says, it dismissed each one of these thousands of probationary employees for ‘performance’ or other individualized reasons,” Bredar wrote in his ruling.

Judge Bredar saw right through the cap.

“On the record before the Court, this isn’t true. There were no individualized assessments of employees. They were all just fired. Collectively,” he added.

Prior to Bredar’s decision, a California judge ruled that departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Treasury, all reinstate thousands of “probationary workers” who were severed from employment based on Trump’s policy.

Hopefully, more judges have the spine to stand up to the myriad of illegal policies that Donald Trump and President Elon Musk are trying to put forth. At this point, it’s in their hands because the people cannot rely on the increasingly weak Democrat party to come and save us.