Wendy Williams Publicly Addresses Alcohol Relapse And Health Challenges: ‘How Dare They Say Incapacitation?’

Wendy Williams continues to be a Hot Topic as she fights her strict conservatorship. She recently appeared on The View and spoke openly about her past drug and alcohol abuse and a recent relapse. She also revealed she is tired of the guardianship and wants more control over her life.

According to Page Six, The View, co-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sunny Hostin, aired a pre-taped phone interview with the former talk show host. The panel of hosts also included Ginalisa Monterroso, founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group. Monterroso and the advisory group help patients and caregivers navigate benefits.

The daytime talk show appearance coincidentally came just days after Williams passed a psych evaluation test. However, the mother of one has admitted to abusing drugs and alcohol in the past. During the call, Griffin candidly asked Williams about her relationship with drugs and alcohol.

“The relationship is fine and it’s wonderful because I’ve had my devices, and I have to tell you something, I am easily going on with my life alcohol-free for the rest of my life,” Williams said.

Shortly after, she revealed that she had an alcohol relapse last summer.

“But I must admit to you, that when I got from Connecticut to New York, it was my birthday, July 18, and yes, I celebrated, you know what I’m saying?”

Nevertheless, Williams assures she is done with alcohol forever.

“But no more, no more alcohol, thank you.”

Wendy Williams Fights Back On Claims Of Incapacitation During Phone Interview With ‘The View’

Though she has been honest about her struggles with addiction, many feel she still doesn’t deserve such a harsh guardianship — including founder and president of Connect Care Advisory Group, Ginalisa Monterroso. During the airing of the pre-taped interview, Monterroso stated that she felt Williams should be released from the conservatorship. She also agreed that Williams showed no signs of incapacitation.

While doing so, Williams chimed in: “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”

You may recall, Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has maintained this diagnosis rendered her “cognitively impaired” and “permanently incapacitated.” However, Wendy claims she nor the judge understand her or her lifestyle.

“I’ve been doing important things all of my life and these two people don’t look like me. They don’t talk like me. They don’t act like me. They will never be me. I need them to get off my neck!” she said.

Williams was also candid on how she ended up in the position. She told the ladies of The View that she initially thought the guardianship was a good idea. She believed it would protect her and her assets, but now she fears she was misled.

“I didn’t mind it at that time at all because it’s about my money and keeping my money safe, but at this point in my life, I want to terminate [it],” she revealed.

While there is no solution to Williams’ conservatorship, she is in good spirits. Towards the end of the phone interview, the former talk show host promised to see the ladies in person as soon as possible.