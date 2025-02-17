CTExposed: Antonio Brown Leaks Keyshia Cole DMs & A Nearly Nude Pic Amid Her Habitual Hunxho Hunching

Antonio Brown put Keyshia Cole on blast by revealing her lovey-dovey declarations in his DMs and an NSFW photo of his initials tattooed on her. AB stays on BS, but why is Keyshia (back) in it?

If any celeb is a one-man drama bomb, it’s Antonio Brown and his CTEscapades. The crash out champ is getting dragged on social media for airing out the stunning singer online… again. The Shade Room reports AB took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday with a screenshot of his DMs with Keyshia Cole.

Keyshia Cole Was Down-Bad In The DMs For Antonio Brown, But How Long Ago Was That?

The image includes several messages of affection and adoration from the Keyshia. Several social media users noted that it didn’t include any dates. So there is no way to tell whether these devoted DMs are from yesterday or back in 2022, when she reportedly dated AB. Since the toxically taken talent claims in the messages that she never dated anyone else since they met, the screenshot is definitely giving throwback.

He cryptically captioned the post, “KC day…” with star and heat-eye emojis. The bizarre bragging made fans wonder if AB is trying to get Keyshia back or somehow get payback with the egregiously embarrassing exchange.

In the screenshot, AB says it’s all “love” and “respect” between them despite how he worded something— possibly one of his many disrespectful past posts. He added that he hopes to meet her son one day.

She knew better than to introduce her child to a man who publicly dragged her online. However, the baddie was still down-bad for AB once upon a time, confessing her love and loyalty to him.

“My love ain’t gonna change. No n***a seen me since we met. And that ain’t gone change either,” she wrote.

When AB pressed her for proof that she missed him, she posted a nearly nude photo. She was topless in panties pulled down slightly to show off ink with his initials just above her “I Should Have Cheated” cakes.

“I f**king love you. And I ain’t hiding it. I don’t care who KNO,” she added with the spicy snap of herself.

