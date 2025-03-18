Mia Thornton & Incognito Dish Deets On Their Relationship, Her Desire To Join #RHOA & THAT #RHOP Reunion Walk Out

Mia Thornton is officially Posted On The Corner and giving exclusive deets about her relationship status, her desire to join #RHOA, and her dramatic #RHOP reunion exit to her best friend/on-again/off-again boo, Incognito.

Incognito Interviews Mia Thornton On Posted On The Corner

During the in-depth interview and an episode of “My First Time”, Mia and Incognito detailed their history, which dates back to high school and a chance meeting at the mall.

Later, things got especially spicy when Incognito asked the question many fans have been wondering since Mia confirmed their split: are they getting back together?

“Once your divorce is finalized, are we going to date exclusively again?” asked Incognito.

Mia didn’t hesitate to put the ball in his court, replying:

“Um, I would like to. Are you gonna ask me to?”

Then, it was Incognito’s turn to play coy.

“Maybe. We’ll see once the divorce is finalized.”

The housewife then candidly admitted that jumping into dating while separated from her husband, Gordon Thornton, may have been premature. According to Mia, introducing Incognito into the public eye so quickly might have been a misstep.

“I should have given Gordon [Thornton] space and time, maybe a whole season in between, before introducing you to the world. But you’ve been around for 22 years, so for me, it wasn’t like you were a new dude.”

Still, despite the public scrutiny, Mia once again remained firm in her stance that a supposed “love triangle” is nonexistent.

“There is no trifecta,” said Mia. “G and I have been over for over two years. TV puts a time stamp on things, so it feels new to everyone else, but we’ve been sleeping separately since 2023.”

Mia Thornton Addresses #RHOP Reunion Walk Out, Blasts Gizelle Bryant

While on Posted On The Corner, Mia also addressed her headline-making decision to walk out of the #RHOP reunion, revealing that it wasn’t just about the drama, it was about exhaustion.

“People don’t realize we film these reunions for like 14 hours. By hour 10, I was over it,” said Mia. “My feet were hurting, my dress was tight, I couldn’t breathe. Labor laws had kicked in at that point.”

She also shaded her co-star, Gizelle Bryant, who she claims wouldn’t have spoken to her the way she did if security wasn’t present.

As previously reported, Gizelle told Mia that she thought she was a “terrible mother” because of her actions this season.

“Let’s be real, Gizelle knows daggone well she would NOT speak to me that way if there was no security. She only does it because of the platform. If we were outside? She would get her head knocked off. That’s why I got up and left. I was the bigger woman, and I exited left.”

More on the flip!