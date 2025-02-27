Gizelle Bryant #RHOP Reacts To Karen Huger’s Sentencing, Says She’s ‘Shook’

Gizelle Bryant has spoken out about her Real Housewives Of Potomac co-star Karen Huger’s recent DUI sentencing.

A judge sentenced Huger on Wednesday to two years in jail, suspending one year, for a DUI crash in March 2024. That same day, Bryant, her co-star and on-again/off-again friend, shared her thoughts on the situation.

“I am shook,” the housewife, 54, told US Weekly during her Gizelle “21 Shady Questions Live” event at City Winery New York. “This just happened today. I do not have her wigs. I am concerned. In all seriousness, I am concerned for her safety. Karen ain’t cut out for jail.”

She continued,

“I pray that she’s OK and that the Lord is with her.”

Karen Huger Slammed By Judge During Sentencing, Gives Parting Words To Husband Ray

A jury found Huger guilty on multiple charges related to the March 2024 car accident, including driving under the influence (DUI) and driving while impaired (DWI). However, they acquitted her of a reckless driving charge in December 2024.

Before the sentencing, Huger’s legal team argued that “overuse of prescription medicine” contributed to the accident. They claimed that the Grand Dame, who was taking antidepressants, increased her dosage due to the stress of providing “responsible leadership” on The Real Housewives Of Potomac.

“However, over time, the loss of her parents, and the pressures of being in the public eye – and the stress of providing responsible leadership on the TV show – continued to wear at her well-being. Over time, the dosages of the medication went up – probably beyond prescribed recommendations – but the drinking in moderation remained the same. As she explains, ‘I was taking one pill after the assault and then I began taking two after my parents’ death. I appeared to be in control and had no noticeable issues that I was aware of,’” read court documents, according to the Washington Post.

Presiding Judge Terrence J. McGann dismissed the argument and criticized Huger for having multiple DUI offenses.

“The defendant’s four drunk driving offenses have spanned a 17-year period,” McGann said Wednesday, referencing three prior traffic cases Huger faced between 2006 and 2011, per the Baltimore Banner. “Can we believe that she’s only driven while intoxicated four times in the last 17 years, or is it more likely that she’s been very lucky and her inebriation has gone undetected?”

He continued,

“If while driving drunk, Karen Huger had struck a child who was in that pedestrian crossing, killing that child, does anyone think that child’s parents would be consoled if told that drunk driver was a reality TV star, a good mother, and had volunteered for several community projects?”

As authorities took Huger into custody, she shouted parting words to her husband, Ray Huger.

“Love you, Ray. GOD’s got you. You’ll be alright. GOD bless you,” Huger said according to What Else Is Going On podcast host Taria Faison.

What do YOU think about the latest Karen Huger sentencing updates?