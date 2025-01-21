RHOP Receipts: Mia Thornton Shares Gordon Thornton’s Texts To Dispel Longstanding ‘Liar’ Label—‘The Truth Never Expires’

Mia Thornton is clapping back at allegations she “lied” about her estranged husband, Gordon Thornton, and their kids on The Real Housewives of Potomac. On Monday, the defiant Bravolebrity released text messages to emphasize that she’s been truthful about her marriage.

“I’m fine with being labeled a ‘liar’ if it means protecting my family,” said Mia.

Gordon Thornton Discussed His Kids With Mia On #RHOP

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant confronted Mia after Karen’s husband, Ray, sat down with Mia’s husband, Gordon.

Gordon told Ray that he and his wife were in a great co-parenting situation despite her alleging that Gordon hastily picked up their children without her consent while she vacationed in Panama.

The revelation shocked Ray, considering he had heard about the unauthorized children pickup story.

“There were a couple of decisions that I thought were a little questionable, so I picked up my kids,” said Gordon before going into detail.

“She was with another guy…she had the kids there,” said Gordon while confirming to Ray he was talking about Mia’s boyfriend, Inc. “I went to Atlanta and got my kids. The fact of the matter is, I don’t know him enough to like or unlike him, what i do know is he’s had affairs with my wife.

Later, in the convo, he also spoke about taking a paternity test for his son Jeremiah amid allegations that Mia’s boyfriend, Inc., might be the dad.

According to Gordon, he took the test, and it confirmed that he was the father, and Mia was aware of it.

“You don’t need the mother’s consent,” said Gordon. “I waited a couple of weeks and showed it to her.”

Later, Ray talked to his wife Karen and shed doubt on Mia’s previous claims that she has full custody of her children with Gordon. He also reiterated Gordon’s concerns that Mia left her children with her boyfriend and spilled the tea that Gordon got a positive paternity test for their son.

Mia Thornton Was Blasted By Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant On #RHOP

After Karen was filled in on the allegations by Ray, she told Gizelle Bryant and the two OGs confronted Mia during Sunday’s episode of #RHOP.

“It’s kinda clear that you’ve been lying to this whole group…about everything,” said Gizelle. “Nobody is divorcing nobody, according to G,” said Karen. “Mia, you’re a known liar,” added Gizelle when Mia questioned why the two took Gordon’s word over hers.

Despite Gizelle and Karen’s doubts, Mia is doubling down on being truthful and releasing receipts to back it up.

