#RHOP Mia Denies Being A Liar, Releases Gordon's Texts As Proof
#RHOP Receipts: Mia Thornton Shares Gordon Thornton’s Texts To Dispel Longstanding ‘Liar’ Label—‘The Truth Never Expires’
Mia Thornton is clapping back at allegations she “lied” about her estranged husband, Gordon Thornton, and their kids on The Real Housewives of Potomac. On Monday, the defiant Bravolebrity released text messages to emphasize that she’s been truthful about her marriage.
“I’m fine with being labeled a ‘liar’ if it means protecting my family,” said Mia.
Gordon Thornton Discussed His Kids With Mia On #RHOP
On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant confronted Mia after Karen’s husband, Ray, sat down with Mia’s husband, Gordon.
Gordon told Ray that he and his wife were in a great co-parenting situation despite her alleging that Gordon hastily picked up their children without her consent while she vacationed in Panama.
The revelation shocked Ray, considering he had heard about the unauthorized children pickup story.
“There were a couple of decisions that I thought were a little questionable, so I picked up my kids,” said Gordon before going into detail.
“She was with another guy…she had the kids there,” said Gordon while confirming to Ray he was talking about Mia’s boyfriend, Inc. “I went to Atlanta and got my kids. The fact of the matter is, I don’t know him enough to like or unlike him, what i do know is he’s had affairs with my wife.
Later, in the convo, he also spoke about taking a paternity test for his son Jeremiah amid allegations that Mia’s boyfriend, Inc., might be the dad.
According to Gordon, he took the test, and it confirmed that he was the father, and Mia was aware of it.
“You don’t need the mother’s consent,” said Gordon. “I waited a couple of weeks and showed it to her.”
Later, Ray talked to his wife Karen and shed doubt on Mia’s previous claims that she has full custody of her children with Gordon. He also reiterated Gordon’s concerns that Mia left her children with her boyfriend and spilled the tea that Gordon got a positive paternity test for their son.
Mia Thornton Was Blasted By Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant On #RHOP
After Karen was filled in on the allegations by Ray, she told Gizelle Bryant and the two OGs confronted Mia during Sunday’s episode of #RHOP.
“It’s kinda clear that you’ve been lying to this whole group…about everything,” said Gizelle. “Nobody is divorcing nobody, according to G,” said Karen.
“Mia, you’re a known liar,” added Gizelle when Mia questioned why the two took Gordon’s word over hers.
Despite Gizelle and Karen’s doubts, Mia is doubling down on being truthful and releasing receipts to back it up.
Hit the flip for that.
- Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
In a fiery Instagram post, Mia said that Gordon brought up the question of paternity, not her, something that’s true and was revealed during the season 8 finale. Similarly, she said that Gordon brought up her affair with Inc, announced their separation to TMZ, and revealed his bipolar diagnosis.
According to Mia, while her husband might act “normal,” that’s not always the case considering his bipolar disorder diagnosis, and that’s why she’s coming across as a liar.
“Let me set the record straight. I was NOT the one who brought the questioning of my son’s paternity into the public eye—his father did,” she wrote in a lengthy IG caption. “I did NOT expose my infidelity to the world—my husband did. It was Gordon who chose to air our family matters on TMZ and later went on a public apology tour during last year’s reunion. He revealed something I had been protecting him from for years: his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which causes him to behave unpredictably.”
As individuals with Bipolar can look, sound, and seem just as ‘normal’ as other people do, it’s those closest to them that get bit. I’m fine with being labeled a ‘liar’ if it means protecting my family, but it’s heartbreaking that people still choose to believe Gordon when he told you all who and what he is capable of,” she added. “But Sure, okay.”
Mia then followed up with text messages between her and Gordon regarding the Panama situation.
In the texts, Gordon says he will pick up the children before Mia reminds him that he has a doctor’s appointment in Charlotte the following day.
Mia then says she’s moving forward with more reliable childcare, leading to Gordon alleging that she’s being disrespectful.
“What you’re doing is very disrespectful to me,” wrote Gordon. “I don’t even have Jacqueline’s address nor the phone number of the people [who] were going to be taken care of my kids.”
Mia responded with a note that Jacqueline and “the girls” would be watching the children and reminded Gordon that Jacqueline’s address and phone number had not changed.
“Jacqueline has lived at the same address for over 7 years and she also has the same number. I’ve shared the names of the girls, you have met them years ago.”
Later, Mia followed up with another post, seemingly showing that she and Gordon are in an amicable relationship while spreading awareness for mental health disorders.
“The challenges of being married to someone with bipolar disorder are real. The unpredictability of mood swings, the emotional highs and lows, and the strain it can place on everyday life have tested our patience, communication and ability to adapt.” “Perhaps the greatest lesson this season has brought is the reminder that love is not about perfection but about showing up for one another, even when things are hard. It has also allowed us to advocated for mental health awareness and to break down the stigma surrounding bipolar disorder.”
Both posts have since been deleted.
What do YOU think about Mia Thornton pleading her case amid accusations she lied on Gordon Thornton?
- Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
- Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Now, Tyler... Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Premiere Weekend
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Foul On The Play: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Shut Down 'BBL Smell' Rumors Behind Breakup Speculation
-
A'Timeee Was Had! Funniest Tweets, Memes, Videos & More From WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025