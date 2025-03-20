When A Kang Loves A Coretta: Social Media Reacts To Meagan Good Marrying Jonathan Majors In Intimate Backyard Ceremony

Everyone’s buzzing over Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good exchanging vows in an intimate backyard ceremony held at their Los Angeles home in front of their moms, per a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Sources told ET that Majors’ mother, who is a pastor, officiated the wedding with Good’s mother as the witness. The two matriarchs were on hand to support Majors at the private LA screening of his upcoming film, Magazine Dreams.

In an emotional appearance on Sherri, Majors shared exclusive wedding details that, at one point, moved the bubbly host to tears.

“My mother’s a pastor, and she came from Dallas, where I’m from,” said Majors. “We had my mom come, and she came to the LA screening [for Magazine Dreams]. My mother had never been to one of my screenings. We had told her that, ‘Hey we’re gonna do this thing,’ and we did. My mother married us yesterday. Her mother was there.”

“I said to Meagan yesterday, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life,’ the 35-year-old actor said as he fought back tears. “I love that woman so much.”

Just hours before his marriage was confirmed, Majors let it slip that he was married, telling ET host Kevin Frazier that Meagan is “his girl, his wife” before correcting himself and saying “my fiancée.”

A few days earlier, Rolling Stone released previously unearthed audio of Majors admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

According to the outlet, the conversation was obtained in the aftermath of a days-long conflict between Majors and his ex in September 2022.

On the damning audio tape, Jabbari confronted Majors about the alleged attack in the following days and he admitted that he “aggressed her.”

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 and confirmed their engagement in November 2024 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala.

According to Good, they met two years ago in a unisex bathroom at an event when she gave him encouraging words about his work.

After going public with their relationship, Good stood steadfast during Majors’ criminal trial after his March 2023 arrest for allegedly attacking Grace Jabbari, who sustained a fractured finger and a cut to the back of her ear.

In December 2023, the actor was convicted of third-degree assault and harassment and ordered to complete a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

Reflecting on their early relationship, Good previously told People that Majors initially urged her not to pursue a romance with him.

“He wanted to protect me,” she explained. But Good, no stranger to adversity, stood her ground. “I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless.'”

Do you think Jonathan and Meagan will be together forever? Are you planning on supporting Magazine Dreams? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over their backyard ceremony on the flip.