Celebrity

Michelle Obama Explains Why She Stepped Back From Spotlight

Michelle Obama Explains Why She Stepped Back From The Political Spotlight: ‘We’ve Done Enough’

Published on March 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Amid rumors about her marriage being on the rocks, Michelle Obama reveals the real reason she stepped back from politics.

IMO Live: Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson & Dr. Laurie Santos - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

 

During a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the former first lady explained to listeners why she is “not interested in politics” following her husband, Barack Obama’s, presidential tenure.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House,” the 61-year-old admitted, going on to reference her daughters in being a big reason she wanted to leave.

“I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she said of daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity.”

That’s the reason why Obama emphasized, “When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no.” She added that those wondering “have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

“Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves — we’ve done enough,” the former first lady added.

As far as Michelle is concerned, the “question [has been] asked and answered” and is “never gonna happen…They’ve already served their time. … It would be unthinkable. Nope.”

TLDR: It’s not happening, y’all.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times author’s comments come as headlines about her marriage continue to pile up. Obama’s absence from her husband’s side during recent outings–including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Trump’s inauguration–have caused commotion around the status of their marriage.

The former lawyer also missed the Los Angeles Clippers game Barack attended earlier this month, further fueling rumors of a rocky relationship. However, in the face of these headlines, both Obamas have hit back with lovey-dovey social media uploads over and over again.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Happy, love and couple on bed laugh for relaxing, resting and bonding in hotel room. Marriage, relationship and black man and woman in bedroom for affection, commitment and talking on valentines day

15 Secrets You Should Keep From Your Partner

MadameNoire
Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Cardi B Checks Crissle West Over “Disgusting” Pregnancy Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Spotify Best New Artist Party - Arrivals

Monaleo's Pink Wedding Was A Fairy Tale

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Young scared african american family couple screaming while watching horror movie at home

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

Global Grind
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

Celebrity Sightings of Kris Jenner, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian In New York City - November 06, 2019
2 Items

Kanye West Screams At Kris Jenner About Not Taking His Meds In New Documentary: ‘I’d Rather Be Dead!’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close