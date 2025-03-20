Michelle Obama Explains Why She Stepped Back From The Political Spotlight: ‘We’ve Done Enough’

Amid rumors about her marriage being on the rocks, Michelle Obama reveals the real reason she stepped back from politics.

During a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the former first lady explained to listeners why she is “not interested in politics” following her husband, Barack Obama’s, presidential tenure.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House,” the 61-year-old admitted, going on to reference her daughters in being a big reason she wanted to leave.

“I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” she said of daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity.”

That’s the reason why Obama emphasized, “When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no.” She added that those wondering “have absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents are in that role.”

“Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves — we’ve done enough,” the former first lady added.

As far as Michelle is concerned, the “question [has been] asked and answered” and is “never gonna happen…They’ve already served their time. … It would be unthinkable. Nope.”

TLDR: It’s not happening, y’all.

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times author’s comments come as headlines about her marriage continue to pile up. Obama’s absence from her husband’s side during recent outings–including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Trump’s inauguration–have caused commotion around the status of their marriage.

The former lawyer also missed the Los Angeles Clippers game Barack attended earlier this month, further fueling rumors of a rocky relationship. However, in the face of these headlines, both Obamas have hit back with lovey-dovey social media uploads over and over again.