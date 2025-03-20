It’s A Wrap: Quinta Brunson Files For Divorce From Her Husband Kevin Anik After 3 Years Of Marriage

It’s officially a wrap for Quinta Brunson and her husband.

TMZ reports that the Abbott Elementary creator, writer, and star filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Anik, after three and a half years of marriage.

Quinta filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports that that Brunson and her sales manager husband have a postnuptial agreement in place, and she has requested that their assets be divided accordingly. The couple who tied the knot in 2021 does not share any children.

Quinta has been notoriously quiet about her private life but thanked her husband in two of her acceptance speeches.

People reports that she first mentioned her husband in her 2022 Emmys speech when she won for Writing in a Comedy Series.

“In case I am not back up here again, I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins … my wonderful husband because he’s the most supportive man I’ve ever known and my incredible cast and show for helping me to make this show and make the pilot,” she said during her historic win for outstanding writing for a comedy series at the annual ceremony.

She later thanked him again at the 2023 Emmys when she won for Best Musical or Comedy Actress.

“I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much,” she said.

