Swamp Girl Summer? Megan Thee Stallion Says A Doechii Collab Is On Her Album Wish List & The Hotties Are Hyped!

Listen up, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion just hopped on TikTok to give us the tea on her upcoming album, Act III, and let’s just say, she’s got some wishlist collabs that have us shook! While chatting with fans, Houston’s finest spilled that she’s being extra picky about who gets a feature this time around.

“I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life,” Meg shared. “I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.”

And y’all already know, the fans wasted NO time throwing out suggestions. One name that kept popping up in the comments? Florida’s own Doechii. And Meg was definitely feeling that energy!

“I do want to do a song with Doechii,” she confirmed. “That’s on my list. That’s on my album wish list.”

Now, before y’all start manifesting a summer banger, let’s pump the brakes—because Meg made it clear that, at the moment, she doesn’t have a track lined up for the collab just yet.

“I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with,” she explained. “I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over, and also I’m like challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn’t normally rap over without losing myself.”

Whew! That sounds like an anthem the girls need and honestly, with the year Doechii’s been having, this would be a power move! She just made history as the third woman to ever take home Best Rap Album at the Grammys, and Billboard just crowned her Woman of the Year for 2025. She’s even getting honored at the Women in Music ceremony on March 29 in L.A.

As for Meg, she’s getting ready to shut down Coachella next month, or as she calls it, Megchella—and we already know it’s about to be a problem! She’s sharing the stage with heavyweights like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. But when it comes to who she’s most hyped to see, Meg made it real clear: Mother Monster is THAT girl.

“I definitely am going to see Lady Gaga,” she said. “Lady Gaga is the motherf—ing girl.”

If this Doechii collab actually happens, the Hotties and Swamp B*tches (Doechii’s fanbase) are about to EAT! Until then, we’ll be over here refreshing our timelines for that studio link-up. Y’all ready for this heat?! Let us know your thoughts below!