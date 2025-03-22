Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Eyes Doechii Collab for Act III Album

Swamp Girl Summer? Megan Thee Stallion Says A Doechii Collab Is On Her Album Wish List & The Hotties Are Hyped!

Published on March 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen up, Hotties! Megan Thee Stallion just hopped on TikTok to give us the tea on her upcoming album, Act III, and let’s just say, she’s got some wishlist collabs that have us shook! While chatting with fans, Houston’s finest spilled that she’s being extra picky about who gets a feature this time around.

Megan Thee Stallion x Doechii

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Gilbert Flores / Getty

“I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life,” Meg shared. “I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.”

And y’all already know, the fans wasted NO time throwing out suggestions. One name that kept popping up in the comments? Florida’s own Doechii. And Meg was definitely feeling that energy!

“I do want to do a song with Doechii,” she confirmed. “That’s on my list. That’s on my album wish list.”

Now, before y’all start manifesting a summer banger, let’s pump the brakes—because Meg made it clear that, at the moment, she doesn’t have a track lined up for the collab just yet.

“I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with,” she explained. “I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over, and also I’m like challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn’t normally rap over without losing myself.”

Whew! That sounds like an anthem the girls need and honestly, with the year Doechii’s been having, this would be a power move! She just made history as the third woman to ever take home Best Rap Album at the Grammys, and Billboard just crowned her Woman of the Year for 2025. She’s even getting honored at the Women in Music ceremony on March 29 in L.A.

As for Meg, she’s getting ready to shut down Coachella next month, or as she calls it, Megchella—and we already know it’s about to be a problem! She’s sharing the stage with heavyweights like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. But when it comes to who she’s most hyped to see, Meg made it real clear: Mother Monster is THAT girl.

“I definitely am going to see Lady Gaga,” she said. “Lady Gaga is the motherf—ing girl.”

If this Doechii collab actually happens, the Hotties and Swamp B*tches (Doechii’s fanbase) are about to EAT! Until then, we’ll be over here refreshing our timelines for that studio link-up. Y’all ready for this heat?! Let us know your thoughts below!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Coachella Doechii megan thee stallion Newsletter

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Statue Of Donald Trump And Jeffrey Epstein Holding Hands Appears On National Mall

WTFGO In Politics: Statues, Suspensions & Trump vs. Tylenol

Global Grind
Vice President Harris rallies support in North Carolina days before Election Day.

Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, "I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Hip-Hop Wired
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Rihanna Welcomes A Baby Girl—And The Internet Aunties Are Screaming!

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Chris Brown x Summer Walker

Chris Brown Takes Down Summer Walker In Las Vegas Breezy Bowl Shenanigans

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close