Kendrick & Rihanna Reportedly Declined Coachella

Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Reportedly Declined To Headline Coachella 2025, Kendrick Allegedly Embarking On Stadium Tour

Published on October 7, 2024

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna reportedly turned down Coachella headlining gigs as the “Not Like Us” hitmaker is reportedly focusing on a stadium tour.

It’s almost November, and Coachella still hasn’t dropped its 2025 lineup for devotees. Kendrick Lamar is undoubtedly on every festival’s list after his monumental hit “Not Like Us” dominated the summer, and he’s making the forthcoming Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show a must-see attraction.

According to Bloomberg, despite Kendrick having a standout year, he turned down the opportunity to headline Coachella. The outlet adds that not only did Kendrick Lamar pass, but Rihanna reportedly passed on the headlining gig as well. Bloomberg reports that Rihanna reportedly didn’t see the need for the coins or the exposure, and would essentially be doing the festival a favor.

As for Kendrick, he’s reportedly focused on keeping momentum after Super Bowl LIX and is said to be preparing a stadium tour.

With a few down years and tours on top of tours, it’s become increasingly more difficult to find headliners that can bring people out to the desert to Coachella for two weekends.

Who would make you get up off your couch to attend Coachella 2025? Who could headline that you feel wouldn’t tour your city again in the near future?

Kendrick Lamar Rihanna Super Bowl LIX

