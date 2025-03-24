Mathew Knowles Condemns Ye’s Cruel Comments About His Grandkids–‘People Pay A Price For Being Stupid’

Ye’s X rants are getting more and more volatile, and after he unnecessarily slammed Jay Z and Beyoncé’s kids, their grandpa Mathew Knowles is cautioning him about karma.

Source: Arnold Jerocki

As previously reported in one of Ye’s many erratic X rants, he callously questioned the mental capacity of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi and Sir.

In his since-deleted post on Tuesday, March 18, Ye, 47, wrote, “WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS,” before questioning the 7-year-olds twins’ mental capacity.

And while the Carters might be considering legal action, Mathew is telling TMZ that Ye might want to be careful.

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” he told the outlet.

Still, the Destiny’s Child manager acknowledged Ye’s mental health challenges saying,

“I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health.”

Mathew wasn’t the only Knowles who had something to say.

As previously reported, Ms. Tina, Beyoncé’s mother, posted her famous corny joke segment. This time, it was seemingly aimed directly at Ye. See the video below.

According to TMZ, the caption originally read, “it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil.” She wrote, “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper.🙏🏽❤️ This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.” However, the caption was later edited to read, “Corny joke, time!”

Page Six also reported that the Carters allegedly have plans to sue.

Kim Kardashian Reportedly “Appalled” By Ye’s Comments

Beyond the Carter camp, Kim Kardashian is reportedly “appalled” by Ye’s X rants, especially regarding Rumi and Sir Carter.

Source: Toni Anne Barson

Sources close to Kim tell Page Six, “Kim has had enough, and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication.”

The SKIMS founder has made it clear that regardless of any “feud” between Ye and the Carters, “kids are off limits.” As previously reported, Kim is already upset with the father of her children for featuring North on a song with Diddy and his alleged association with Andrew and Tristan Tate.

As for Ye, the rant was eventually deleted as he revealed his X account was at risk. Currently, his page has no posts available.