Post-Jeezy’d Jeannie Mai Says She’s Focusing On Herself Amid Divorce, Admits To Getting Smashed To ‘Tingle’ Tidbits By Friends

Jeannie Mai is focusing on herself and having a little fun by getting smashed to associate smithereens by “friends” while she waits for her next romance to flourish. This comes as the mother and TV personality battles through her ongoing divorce settlement with her ex-husband and rapper, Jeezy.

Source: Raymond Hall

The 46-year-old TV personality and mother appeared on Sherri on March 24, where she spoke about the status of her dating life with host Sherri Shepherd. Getting candid about life post-divorce, Mai revealed that she had taken a step back from dating to focus on herself.

“Girl, the streets scare me. Can we just bring back spending time by yourself? Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties, and just not caring?” Mai told Sherri and the audience. “Honestly, I think my whole life we’ve kind of, as women, have been prepared to [think about]: how are you going to talk to your new boyfriend? How are you going to get that first kiss? Who are you gonna marry? Who are you gonna date when you get divorced? How are you gonna get back out in these streets? I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself.”

Mai, who finalized her bitter divorce from Jeezy in June 2024, revealed that she was happy being in solitude as she had become the author of her own story.

”I am paid for fully. I am under warranty. I can eat my own french fries at that table,” she said with pride. “I don’t have to share with anybody. I can go to bed when I want to. I can sit there and scroll aimlessly as long as I need. And I love that right now.”

Much of her younger years were spent trying to figure out life through careful planning and “research,” but now, Mai says she’s standing boldly in confidence.

“I know exactly what not to do,” The Real alum proclaimed.

While Sherri, 57, commended Mai on her decision, she also encouraged the celeb to take care of her sexual needs from time to time, a feeling she described as that “little tingle.”

Mai cheekily responded,

“Oh, I know about the tingle…” before revealing that she had a few “friends” who stopped by on occasion to help quench her thirst. “Sherri, we didn’t say that we can’t have friends. We can have friends,” she added.

Jeezy Accused Jeannie Of “Nefarious Actions” In New Divorce Petition

Although Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have both moved on, the former couple is still embroiled in a heated legal battle over the terms of their divorce settlement. Tensions are escalating in court, with new filings shedding light on their ongoing dispute.

Source: Paras Griffin

In a motion submitted on March 14, which was obtained by In Touch Weekly, Jeezy accused Mai of engaging in “nefarious actions” during their marriage and requested the court require her to pay $20,000 to cover his legal fees incurred while defending himself against what he called her “frivolous” contempt allegations.

In his latest motion, Jeezy denied any wrongdoing or violation of their agreement. He further accused Jeannie of submitting unverified lease agreements for her rent reimbursement—payments he was obligated to cover according to their divorce settlement. Jeezy claimed that when he attempted to obtain the necessary information through a subpoena to Jeannie’s bank, she fought against it.

Additionally, he alleged that Jeannie leaked her contempt petition to the media, intending to “embarrass, humiliate, and disparage” his reputation as she had allegedly done throughout their divorce case. The hip-hop star claimed Jeannie filed the contempt petition “in a concerted effort to negatively inflame the public’s opinion” of him.

This isn’t the first time that Jeezy has spoken out against Mai during their court battle.

The “Standing Ovation” hitmaker previously expressed his disappointment to the court, stating it was “disheartening” that Jeannie would “enumerate such blatant misrepresentations in her pleadings in an attempt to mislead and delude” court officials.

The former married couple’s contempt controversy sparked in September when Mai filed a petition accusing Jeezy of contempt, claiming he violated their settlement agreement. In her filing, she alleged that he failed to pay for daycare and school fees for their daughter, Monaco, as required. She also claimed Jeezy didn’t reimburse her for four months’ rent totaling $92,000 and failed to transfer the title of two vehicles—a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco—into her name.

Jeezy and Mai tied the knot in May 2021 but ended their marriage in 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized their settlement in June 2024.

Source: Stefanie Keenan