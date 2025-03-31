Purple Chair Compassion: Wendy Williams And Her Son Reportedly Have ‘Gotten Through’ His Money Mishandling

Wendy Williams has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including a financial guardianship and serious health issues.

However, one major point of contention appears to be resolved, as a spokesperson for the media icon revealed that she has forgiven her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., for mismanaging her finances.

According to People, Wells Fargo froze all access to Williams’ accounts in 2022 after Hunter Jr. withdrew a large sum of money that raised a few red flags. As a result, the bank petitioned a NYC court to place the longtime gossip queen under a financial guardianship.

“Wells Fargo has strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” the institution said in court filings.

They claimed that Williams’ financial advisor at the time, Lori Schiller, alleged that the talk show host was of sound mind and that there were “telltale signs of exploitation, including Williams’ own expressed apprehensions” and from “other independent third parties who know Williams well and share these concerns.”

The temporary guardianship was granted, setting off a series of unfortunate events, including Hunter Jr.’s admission that he’d spent $100,000 of his mother’s money on Uber Eats. He did, however, attempt to clear his name during an episode of Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams docuseries by claiming that he’d never spent any of his mom’s money without her consent.

Williams’ current health care advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso, says that’s all water under the bridge now between the mother and son.

“What the misconception is, what people have to understand is that Wendy told the world now that this happened three years ago,” she said to People. “So that’s something that they were able to get through. That will always be her son, unconditional love. And that’s pretty much, it was big news to everybody but again, this happened three years ago.”

Though she confirmed her dementia diagnosis in 2023, Williams is still fighting back against her guardianship, and her supporters have started a “Free Wendy” movement in her honor. Monteresso has said that the former talk radio host is looking forward to proving to a jury that she is not mentally incapacitated via the results of several evaluations she’s had, including a recent one taken after a welfare check was performed on Williams on March 10.



Prayers up for the gossip OG!