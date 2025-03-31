RHOA Recap: Brit Boldly Makes A ‘Whips & Pistol’ Proclamation, Kenya Claims She’s ‘Obsessed’

#RHOA watchers saw the first incident between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady, and it included a mention of “whips and pistols” after a dinner dilemma that unnecessarily went left.

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies attended Angela Oakley’s all-black dinner and played a game of “Deposit Slips,” in which anonymous questions were asked.

Kenya was questioned twice, once with a note asking why she’s “worried about happily married women,” and another asking if she can speak to newbie Brit Eady “kindly” and not “with an attitude.”

“The answer’s yes, I can speak to everyone kindly and without an attitude,” answered Kenya who previously offended Brit by asking questions about her wedding ring. “I think I have.”

Brit then took offense and said she was specifically asking about herself.

Source: Derek White

“Yeah, but we’re talking about me, sweetheart, “said the newbie.

Kenya accused her of “having a moment,” and Brit denied it before asking if Kenya needed to step outside.

“This wasn’t about everyone, would you like for me to read it again?!” asked the newbie. “Peasants cannot come for a Queen,” said Kenya. “That was what? You said peasant. I didn’t send for her!” said Brit. “Thank you for using my catchphrase,” replied Kenya.

From there, things went even further left as a bothered Brit cussed at Kenya and mentioned needing to call her husband, who “actually loves her.”

She also told fellow newbie Kelli that she had a gun.

Source: Derek White

“I mean I still got my pistol, so, regardless,” said Brit. “I had to let that b*** know, don’t play with me, b***. Kenya, her little ditzy a** , like b**** play that s*** in front of the cameras, don’t play that with me. I don’t play them games, I got whips, pistols, everything.”

She continued,

“Do all that fake Hollywood s***, no, this is real life. I don’t play them type of games. You gonna be respectful, no f***g peasants. You gonna be respectful around her and if you don’t know, you gonna learn today. Today is the day you gon’ learn.

“She’s just one of those types of people where she wants to be keep poking, being dismissive, being manipulative…”

Kenya was then seen riding away with Porsha Williams and recapping what happened.

“She talking about guns, she was talking about I still got my pistol on me, this girl is a problem,” said Kenya. “She gotta go, she gotta go for real, please let her do something to me so she can go!”

As the moment was airing, Kenya was live-tweeting with fans.

Source: Charles Sykes

Hit the flip to see what she and #TeamTwirl thought about the explosive moment!