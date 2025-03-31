#RHOA: Brit Eady Mentions Gun & Whips To Kenya Moore
#RHOA Recap: Brit Boldly Makes A ‘Whips & Pistol’ Proclamation, Kenya Claims She’s ‘Obsessed’
#RHOA watchers saw the first incident between Kenya Moore and Brit Eady, and it included a mention of “whips and pistols” after a dinner dilemma that unnecessarily went left.
On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies attended Angela Oakley’s all-black dinner and played a game of “Deposit Slips,” in which anonymous questions were asked.
Kenya was questioned twice, once with a note asking why she’s “worried about happily married women,” and another asking if she can speak to newbie Brit Eady “kindly” and not “with an attitude.”
“The answer’s yes, I can speak to everyone kindly and without an attitude,” answered Kenya who previously offended Brit by asking questions about her wedding ring. “I think I have.”
Brit then took offense and said she was specifically asking about herself.
“Yeah, but we’re talking about me, sweetheart, “said the newbie.
Kenya accused her of “having a moment,” and Brit denied it before asking if Kenya needed to step outside.
“This wasn’t about everyone, would you like for me to read it again?!” asked the newbie.
“Peasants cannot come for a Queen,” said Kenya.
“That was what? You said peasant. I didn’t send for her!” said Brit.
“Thank you for using my catchphrase,” replied Kenya.
From there, things went even further left as a bothered Brit cussed at Kenya and mentioned needing to call her husband, who “actually loves her.”
She also told fellow newbie Kelli that she had a gun.
“I mean I still got my pistol, so, regardless,” said Brit. “I had to let that b*** know, don’t play with me, b***. Kenya, her little ditzy a** , like b**** play that s*** in front of the cameras, don’t play that with me. I don’t play them games, I got whips, pistols, everything.”
She continued,
“Do all that fake Hollywood s***, no, this is real life. I don’t play them type of games. You gonna be respectful, no f***g peasants. You gonna be respectful around her and if you don’t know, you gonna learn today. Today is the day you gon’ learn.
“She’s just one of those types of people where she wants to be keep poking, being dismissive, being manipulative…”
Kenya was then seen riding away with Porsha Williams and recapping what happened.
“She talking about guns, she was talking about I still got my pistol on me, this girl is a problem,” said Kenya. “She gotta go, she gotta go for real, please let her do something to me so she can go!”
As the moment was airing, Kenya was live-tweeting with fans.
According to Kenya, she was thrown off by Brit’s mention of weapons, and she wanted “protection,” presumably from production.
“Being the longest standing RHOA member threatened with whips and pistols by a newcomer 3 weeks into filming,” she tweeted. “Seeing this obsession play out is scary. I wanted protection and assurances that the threats would be taken seriously. I may be strong but I’m not bulletproof.”
She also said that there was no context missing in the moments leading up to Brit’s gun mention…
And she doubled down on calling the newbie “obsessed.”
Brit Eady Hasn’t Commented On Sunday’s Episode
Brit Eady has yet to speak on what went down during Sunday’s episode.
In June, however, she denied ever threatening to use weapons.
“For the record, I’ve never once had possession of any weapons or threatened anyone ever,” the #RHOA newbie said on her InstaStory.
“I’ve never been to jail, in fight, or even had as much as a speeding ticket. That’s not my character.”
“I am hurt by the narrative that’s being displayed. Wrong is wrong,” she added.
In October, she also spoke out and called Kenya’s Bravo booting “karma.”
“You gotta remember, what you put out; someway, somehow, will come right back and tenfold. Karma is real, and we’ll see on season 16 how it all unravels,” said the housewife on the “Love & Fy S***” podcast.
“A lot of people are going to be shocked. It gets intense.”
Kenya Moore Regrets How She Reacted To Brit Eady
This blowup led to Kenya Moore showing pictures of Brit Eady seemingly performing oral sex at the opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa, which ultimately led to her #RHOA exit.
In November, Kenya told Tamron Hall that while her intent in showing the pics was self-protection, it was an incorrect move.
“If I could do it all over again…” started Kenya. “I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation. I’ve elevated situations before—and I’ve taken full accountability for the things that I’ve done. I am sorry for what I’ve done,” she said.
“I didn’t have to take it that far but when I felt threatened, I’ve never had a child and be in this situation before. So that’s why I escalated it to the point where I was protecting not only myself but my child,” she added through tears.
She later doubled down on the notion that she displayed the photos to “protect” her child.
“And you know I feel like the most unfortunate thing for me is that this situation was created. I escalated it and that wasn’t the proper response,” said Kenya. “However, When I look at my daughter, and I have to explain things to her, and I don’t want anything to get convoluted with my legacy—with you know what mommy’s purpose is in life. And I don’t want her to ever be confused about what my heart is and what my intentions are—because they’re always to protect her.”
“I was never protected as a child, I never had a mother to protect me. I never had that relationship, and I finally have an opportunity to do that with Brooklyn and No matter what happens to me in my life, I’m going to always protect my child and maybe it wasn’t the right response but it was in from my heart that it’s pure.”
Whose side are you on in the Kenya vs. Brit #RHOA battle?
