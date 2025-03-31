BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of March 31

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

AQUARIUS: Feeling like you're in a foggy transition in every direction of your life? Good that means you're right on track. You are entering a new chapter which is slowly unfolding at this time. Give yourself grace and keep your vibe filled with humor. RED FLAG: Someone from your past wants to make a heavy U turn and with Venus and Mercury both retrograding this feels like someone who really titled your world. Be mindful and look at the actions of this person not just their words. SWEET SPOT: Wear shades of blue, purple and gold for good luck this week.

ARIES: The longer you avoid your shadow work the more that your ability to cultivate abundance and good health will fail. Read that again. Too many of you (not all) are refusing to face your childhood wounds, speak up for yourselves in toxic relationships or stop being toxic yourself. It's causing stagnation in your life. But no worries with Neptune and the Sun now in your sign – you'll be shuttled into doing it anyway. RED FLAG: An unfortunate truth will be exposed about someone that you love dearly – could even be you!. Whew! SWEET SPOT: Bring high vibes into your work space with easy-to-care for plants and essential oils such as lavender, lemon and clove.

TAURUS: As you shift into your "lucky gal/guy" season be mindful of covert jealousy around you. It will come in side glances, low clapping for your wins and even possibly trying to sabotage any physical gains you've made in the gym. Sadly, this could be from lovers, friends and family alike. Keep glowing anyway! RED FLAG: Many of you are in a season of rebirth. While not easy it's so necessary on this Earth School planet. Make sure you're getting adequate rest. SWEET SPOT: You need to boost your intuition at this time so that your discernment becomes quite sharp. Spend ten minutes a day meditating with a third Eye chakra meditation while holding a purple amethyst crystal.

GEMINI: If you feel like you've been locked out of certain paths, rooms and opportunities it's possibly a saving grace in disguise or you could possibly not be grateful enough for the things you currently have. Sit and think on this week without judgement and then adjust accordingly. RED FLAG: A young person in your life may come to you with a very delicate problem. This will require you to balance both your masculine and feminine tendencies in order to be sensitive to their needs. Be mindful. SWEET SPOT: Craft a lucky talisman for yourself and be sure to include Black Tourmaline crystal for protection and wear it daily on your neck or carry it on your keys.

LEO: You're going to start having dreams and premonitions about your next steps as well as spiritual gifts from your Past Lives that are going to start coming online now. This will facilitate you walking a path that is part of the higher purpose of why you were born onto the planet at this time. It feels exciting! #glowup RED FLAG: If you've been feeling very emotional as of late, sit down with a warm cup of tea and place a Red Carnelian in your lap. This will help to stabilize your root chakra – which in turn helps to stabilize your emotions. SWEET SPOT: You're moving into a higher level of your divinity aka your consciousness. Congrats on this evolution. It's not easy but certainly worth it.

VIRGO: We are in the energy of two eclipses and Neptune moving into Aries in over a century. This energy will have many Virgos finally mustering up the courage to go after what they truly desire no matter what anyone else thinks. Some of you will finally run toward that love of your life, while others will drop old careers that never quite fit. Just be mindful as you make room for this new-new version of you – that you don't leave others in a pile of tears. But if you gotta do so, at least throw them a box of tissues. #sorrynotsorry RED FLAG: Focus on what you can control and just let your spirit team handle the rest. All is well. SWEET SPOT: If debt has been kicking your butt get a credit counseling appointment and figure out how to get some serious relief.

LIBRA: A soulmate is on the near horizon for loads of you. This could be platonic or romantic. The question begs though- are you in full alignment to receive this blessing? If the answer "no" came up for you then spend this week in deep meditation and journaling while chilling in nature on why you feel this way and more importantly what you can do about it. A good book to read is called: Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find–and Keep–Love. RED FLAG: Personal growth comes with some pain and having to make hard decisions – do it anyway! SWEET SPOT: On the next Full Moon set up a self-love altar and meditate with it daily. Learn how to do this via YouTube.

SCORPIO: Struggling with maintaining boundaries? Especially when it comes to those who you feel are more affluent than you? If this resonates, then you may need to spend a lot of time thinking about fear. What happens when you tell certain people "no". Is it the end of your world? Does it affect your income? Set and stay on top of your boundaries. They are there for your emotional and mental wellness. You've got this! RED FLAG: If you're an Empath or just sensitive in general it's important that you learn how to transmute the energy of others – especially when it's kinda off so that it doesn't throw you off. SWEET SPOT: Your home and closet can use a deep spiritual cleansing at this time. LIght up cinnamon, chocolate and Nag Champa incense and waft it through each room – this helps to quickly purify the energy and essence of your abode.

