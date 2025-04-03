It’s A Wrap: Kanye Confirms Bianca Censori Split Amid His Egregiously Erratic Tweets–‘She Ran Away’



Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is confirming that his wife Bianca Censori “ran away” amid his egregiously erratic tweets.

Source: Jeff Kravitz

In a new song titled “BIANCA,” which will appear on the rapper’s forthcoming album WW3, Ye referred to marital troubles with his 30-year-old spouse, hinting that she had “ran away” amid their relationship difficulties.

“My baby she ran away,” Ye, 47, raps in the forthcoming tune, which was shared by DJ Akademiks during a livestream on April 2. “But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

The “Jesus Walks” hitmaker suggested that Censori wasn’t pleased with some of the recent tweets he had posted, many of which included controversial statements, such as professing admiration for Hitler and making negative comments about his former collaborator Jay-Z and his children.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at,” the Chicago native added in the new song.

Ye Hinted At Marital Trouble With His Wife In March

Notably, the “BIANCA” premiere comes almost two weeks after the rapper took to X with a post hinting that he and his wife were heading toward divorce.

“When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of people’s strategies,” the rap star penned in a since-deleted tweet, according to E! News. “I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.”

Ye continued:

“I make decisions from my heart and mind. So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in the face.”

The eyebrow-raising tweet included a picture of a text message that allegedly captured the hip-hop star agreeing to “sign” paperwork and stating that he didn’t “care” about the “terms proposed.”

In the text, Ye allegedly added:

“Just like to see people fulfill their dreams so they can s–t on me later.”

“BIANCA” isn’t the only song that is sure to have the internet talking when WW3 drops. According to a screenshot shared by content creator CY Chels, the project will also include other buzzworthy songs like a track called “Free Diddy,” “Virgil Let Me Down,” “Heil Hitler,” and another titled “Cosby.”

Do you think divorce is on the horizon for Ye and Censori? Tell us in the comments section.