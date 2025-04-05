Baddest Lawyer Baes In The Game, Vol. 5
Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Keep On Speed Dial, Vol. 5
1-888-YES-LAWD
In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the legally FINE Lawyer baes who slayyy while providing quality counsel, expensive advice, and peace of mind as the real MVPs in every industry.
According to the American Bar Association, only 4.7% of ALL lawyers are Black in a deeply flawed legal system where people of color are tragically underrepresented, especially in bias-riddled criminal cases.
Additionally, 7 in 10 Black women lawyers have experienced discrimination or bias in the workplace, or personally witnessed it, while ‘feeling the burden’ of having to educate people on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, per a recent report sponsored by the National Bar Institute.
Knowing this, it’s more important than ever to support exceptional Black lawyers like sharp Suits LA standout Erica Rollins played by emerging star Lex Scott Davis.
For those late to court, Suits LA centers around Ted Black (Stephen Amell)–a former federal prosecutor from New York who teams up with his old pal, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), to represent powerful clients in Los Angeles while building Black Lane Law which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.
But it’s “savvy and strong-willed rising star” Rollins who sets the tone for the series as the only dynamic Black lawyer bae on primetime network TV.
“She’s so strong and such a powerhouse — very determined to fight for her clients, for Ted and what she thinks she deserves,” said Davis in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.
“The willpower that she had to make her presence known in a male-dominated space, I found really relatable.”
Will you be calling these Yasssquires for a consultation? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest compilation of the baddest lawyer baes in the game on the flip.
- ‘Sweetest Pie’ Secrets: Klay Thompson Reveals He & Megan Thee Stallion Have Been Locked In For Longer Than We Thought
- Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025
- Offset Finally Shuts Down Rumors He Slept With Saweetie, Says His Slippery Split From Quavo Was ‘Deeper Than That’
Taylor McGlashan, Corporate Attorney
Carolyn Okorafor, Esq., Lead Attorney & Founder of Co & Co Attorneys at Law
Jasmin A. Robinson, Jas Talks Law, LLC.
Jade E. Mathis, Attorney, Public Speaker, Mental Health Advocate and TV Personality
Thelma Anderson, CEO at the BYOB Firm
Traci A. Gibson, President of the Houston Lawyers Association
Zsa’Queria Martin, Esq., Staff Attorney, Criminal Defense Practice
Marcha Chaudry, Beauty Attorney/CEO of Equity Wellness Co
Rachel Lindsay, Media Personality/Attorney
Rexy Rolle, President & CEO of Western Air Bahamas
Xanquila McKinnon, Wrongful Death Attorney at Simon Law Group, P. A.
Ashley Christopher, Esq., CEO of HBCU Week Foundation
Arielle Hudson, National Attorney General for National Black Law Students Association
Nicole Lynn, NFL Agent/President of Football at Klutch Sports
Kameron Buckner, Lawyer/Influencer
Taylor Carter, Assistant Counsel at AMB Sports & Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons & United)
Dr. Symone Redwine, Legal Analyst, Professor & Injury Lawyer
Honor Williams, Esq., Senior Manager, Business & Legal Affairs at Blavity/Afro Tech
