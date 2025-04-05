apple-news

Baddest Lawyer Baes In The Game, Vol. 5

Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Keep On Speed Dial, Vol. 5

Published on April 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 24

1-888-YES-LAWD

Hottest Lawyer Baes, Vol. 5 asset

Source: IG: @taylorarmaniesq

In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the legally FINE Lawyer baes who slayyy while providing quality counsel, expensive advice, and peace of mind as the real MVPs in every industry.

According to the American Bar Association, only 4.7% of ALL lawyers are Black in a deeply flawed legal system where people of color are tragically underrepresented, especially in bias-riddled criminal cases.

Additionally, 7 in 10 Black women lawyers have experienced discrimination or bias in the workplace, or personally witnessed it, while ‘feeling the burden’ of having to educate people on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, per a recent report sponsored by the National Bar Institute.

Knowing this, it’s more important than ever to support exceptional Black lawyers like sharp Suits LA standout Erica Rollins played by emerging star Lex Scott Davis.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Suits LA"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

For those late to court, Suits LA centers around Ted Black (Stephen Amell)–a former federal prosecutor from New York who teams up with his old pal, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), to represent powerful clients in Los Angeles while building Black Lane Law which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

But it’s “savvy and strong-willed rising star” Rollins who sets the tone for the series as the only dynamic Black lawyer bae on primetime network TV.

“She’s so strong and such a powerhouse — very determined to fight for her clients, for Ted and what she thinks she deserves,” said Davis in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

“The willpower that she had to make her presence known in a male-dominated space, I found really relatable.”

Will you be calling these Yasssquires for a consultation? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest compilation of the baddest lawyer baes in the game on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Taylor McGlashan, Corporate Attorney

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Carolyn Okorafor, Esq., Lead Attorney & Founder of Co & Co Attorneys at Law

SEE ALSO

Jasmin A. Robinson, Jas Talks Law, LLC.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Jade E. Mathis, Attorney, Public Speaker, Mental Health Advocate and TV Personality

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Thelma Anderson, CEO at the BYOB Firm

SEE ALSO

Traci A. Gibson, President of the Houston Lawyers Association

SEE ALSO

Zsa’Queria Martin, Esq., Staff Attorney, Criminal Defense Practice

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Marcha Chaudry, Beauty Attorney/CEO of Equity Wellness Co

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

Rachel Lindsay, Media Personality/Attorney

SEE ALSO

Rexy Rolle, President & CEO of Western Air Bahamas

SEE ALSO

Xanquila McKinnon, Wrongful Death Attorney at Simon Law Group, P. A.

SEE ALSO

Ashley Christopher, Esq., CEO of HBCU Week Foundation

SEE ALSO

Arielle Hudson, National Attorney General for National Black Law Students Association

SEE ALSO

Nicole Lynn, NFL Agent/President of Football at Klutch Sports

SEE ALSO

Kameron Buckner, Lawyer/Influencer

SEE ALSO

Taylor Carter, Assistant Counsel at AMB Sports & Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons & United)

SEE ALSO

Dr. Symone Redwine, Legal Analyst, Professor & Injury Lawyer

SEE ALSO

Honor Williams, Esq., Senior Manager, Business & Legal Affairs at Blavity/Afro Tech

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324

Related Tags

Celebrity Lawyers hottest lawyers in the game Lawyer Women's History Month
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Happy black couple toasting during Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

9 Fall Date Ideas That Celebrate Black Love & Culture

MadameNoire
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Why Is Diddy Trying To Serve His Prison Sentence At FCI Fort Dix In New Jersey?

Global Grind
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner

Young Black Couples We Can’t Stop Rooting For

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

50 Cent x Diddy

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing

CultureCon 2025
2 Items

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha’s Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close