Baddie & Associates: A Gallery Of Legally FINE Lawyer Baes You Should Keep On Speed Dial, Vol. 5

1-888-YES-LAWD

In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the legally FINE Lawyer baes who slayyy while providing quality counsel, expensive advice, and peace of mind as the real MVPs in every industry.

According to the American Bar Association, only 4.7% of ALL lawyers are Black in a deeply flawed legal system where people of color are tragically underrepresented, especially in bias-riddled criminal cases.

Additionally, 7 in 10 Black women lawyers have experienced discrimination or bias in the workplace, or personally witnessed it, while ‘feeling the burden’ of having to educate people on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, per a recent report sponsored by the National Bar Institute.

Knowing this, it’s more important than ever to support exceptional Black lawyers like sharp Suits LA standout Erica Rollins played by emerging star Lex Scott Davis.

For those late to court, Suits LA centers around Ted Black (Stephen Amell)–a former federal prosecutor from New York who teams up with his old pal, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), to represent powerful clients in Los Angeles while building Black Lane Law which specializes in criminal and entertainment law.

But it’s “savvy and strong-willed rising star” Rollins who sets the tone for the series as the only dynamic Black lawyer bae on primetime network TV.

“She’s so strong and such a powerhouse — very determined to fight for her clients, for Ted and what she thinks she deserves,” said Davis in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “The willpower that she had to make her presence known in a male-dominated space, I found really relatable.”

Will you be calling these Yasssquires for a consultation? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest compilation of the baddest lawyer baes in the game on the flip.