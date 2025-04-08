Disney Dreamers Exclusive: ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Star Kelvin Harrison Jr. Talks Playing MLK Jr. & Iconic Villain Scar In The Same Year & More 

After starring as Martin Luther King Jr. in Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X series and “Scar” in box office hit Mufasa: The Lion King, Kelvin Harrison Jr. took time out of his booked and busy schedule to drop gems at this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The talented actor, 30, shared the lessons he’s learned as an emerging star in Hollywood while speaking to 100 bright-eyed students hand-picked to participate in the enriching Academy.

In its 18th year, the Disney Dreamers Academy continues to introduce a diverse collection of students (selected from thousands of applicants) to valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques, networking strategies, and much more.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Over the course of five immersive days at Disney World (all expenses paid), the Dreamers learn priceless lessons from educators, community leaders, business executives, and special celebrity mentors.

This year, Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams was front and center as the program’s DREAMbassador responsible for inspiration, motivation, and celebration during the program.

Other notable guests included Rickey Smiley, David and Tamela Mann, Grammy-winning Music Director Adam Blackstone, Aerospace Engineer Aisha Bowe, and Harrison who talked his playing multiple icons in the same year and more in our interview below:

“I think what’s so incredible about [playing Martin Luther King Jr. and Scar] is that I couldn’t have imagined it,” he said. “And I was honestly terrified of the opportunity. I said no to Dr. King three times when they offered me that job because I said I’m not there yet. “I have not lived enough life. I don’t have enough wisdom. I’m not smart enough. I’m not good enough. I’m not trained enough all this the impostor syndrome came back up for me. “But when I started doing the research, and this is why everyone needs to dive in despite necessarily having a clear understanding of why they’re stepping into the next chapter of their purpose is, Dr. King was 22 when he started his journey…”

For my info on the Disney Dreamers Academy, click here.