Entertainment

2025 ESSENCE Fest Lineup Features GloRilla, Maxwell & More

Bayou Blessings: ESSENCE Festival’s 2025 Lineup Features GloRilla, Muni Long, Maxwell & More

Published on April 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ESSENCE Fest 25
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ Frazer Harrison

ESSENCE Fest is spinning the block for another unforgettable year, and faves like GloRilla, Muni Long, Maxwell, and more will be blessing the Bayou.

ESSENCE reports that from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, New Orleans will once again be flooded with nothing but Black joy, cultural currency, and music that will reach a fever pitch as it marks the magazine’s 55th anniversary. The outlet adds that with over 30 years of changing the game and nearly $1 billion in economic impact, ESSENCE Fest has grown into the largest celebration of Black culture and music in the U.S.

This year’s theme is “Made Like This” and it’s meant to serve as a reminder that Black brilliance, resilience, and rhythm are built into our DNA.

Taking over the Caesars Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, this year’s fest will feature musical talent that spans generations.

2025 ESSENCE Fest Lineup

This year’s fest will include R&B stars, old-school legends, rappers, and Afrobeats stars.

  • Boyz II Men
  • Davido
  • Master P
  • Maxwell
  • GloRilla
  • The Isley Brothers
  • Buju Banton
  • Donell Jones
  • Nas
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker

Before heading to the Superdome, ESSENCE attendees can enjoy a number of daytime experiences including AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA and the ESSENCE GU Kickback.

  • ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival™ (Come hungry!)
  • BEAUTYCON™ @ ESSENCEFEST Edition (Slay season.)
  • AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA™ (The fashion? The freedom? Yes, please.)
  • ESSENCE Film Festival® by ESSENCE STUDIOS™ (Issa cinema moment.)
  • ESSENCE Authors™, SOKO MRKT™, GBEF® HQ, and the ESSENCE® GU® Kickback are all on deck too.

What do YOU think about this year’s ESSENCE Fest lineup?

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

D'Angelo

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces’ Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As ‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close