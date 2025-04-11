2025 ESSENCE Fest Lineup Features GloRilla, Maxwell & More
Bayou Blessings: ESSENCE Festival’s 2025 Lineup Features GloRilla, Muni Long, Maxwell & More
ESSENCE Fest is spinning the block for another unforgettable year, and faves like GloRilla, Muni Long, Maxwell, and more will be blessing the Bayou.
ESSENCE reports that from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, New Orleans will once again be flooded with nothing but Black joy, cultural currency, and music that will reach a fever pitch as it marks the magazine’s 55th anniversary. The outlet adds that with over 30 years of changing the game and nearly $1 billion in economic impact, ESSENCE Fest has grown into the largest celebration of Black culture and music in the U.S.
This year’s theme is “Made Like This” and it’s meant to serve as a reminder that Black brilliance, resilience, and rhythm are built into our DNA.
Taking over the Caesars Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, this year’s fest will feature musical talent that spans generations.
2025 ESSENCE Fest Lineup
This year’s fest will include R&B stars, old-school legends, rappers, and Afrobeats stars.
- Boyz II Men
- Davido
- Master P
- Maxwell
- GloRilla
- The Isley Brothers
- Buju Banton
- Donell Jones
- Nas
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
Before heading to the Superdome, ESSENCE attendees can enjoy a number of daytime experiences including AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA and the ESSENCE GU Kickback.
- ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival™ (Come hungry!)
- BEAUTYCON™ @ ESSENCEFEST Edition (Slay season.)
- AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA™ (The fashion? The freedom? Yes, please.)
- ESSENCE Film Festival® by ESSENCE STUDIOS™ (Issa cinema moment.)
- ESSENCE Authors™, SOKO MRKT™, GBEF® HQ, and the ESSENCE® GU® Kickback are all on deck too.
What do YOU think about this year’s ESSENCE Fest lineup?
