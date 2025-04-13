Meagan Good Is Coretta Content With Marriage As Jonathan Majors Confronts ‘Comeback’ Kang Criticism After Assault Conviction

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are all smiles when it comes to their marriage, and she says it’s “amazing.” However, Majors is still dealing with the fallout from his assault conviction as social media users continue to debate his attempt to return to the spotlight. The actor recently visited Cam Newton‘s podcast, Funky Friday, and discussed the whole ordeal.

According to PEOPLE, Good recently attended the NBCU Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on April 11th. While there, she spoke with the outlet about her new marriage and life with Majors. Although she reports good things, she also admits that their relationship has changed since taking it to a new level.

“It’s immense what it already is. When two people come together, they make the same choice and the same commitment,” she stated. “[The other person is] making the same decision as you.”

As previously reported, Good and Majors secretly tied the knot in March 2025. This came after the two got engaged in November 2024 after being spotted together for the first time in May 2023. While speaking with PEOPLE, Good says that she knew Majors was her person long before they jumped the broom.

“I already felt like I had my person, I know it’s me and him against the world, whatever it may be,” she said. “I learned so much from him. But I think being husband and wife, you take on a different kind of partnership. And I think that while the commitment might already be there, it’s a different type of commitment because it’s lifelong, no matter what I’m riding with you [until] the wheels fall off.”

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ Relationship Thrives Amidst His Cancellation

Meagan Good is in wedded bliss. However, Majors is still in the trenches of consequences. As BOSSIP reported, the Creed III actor was convicted on two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023, as a result of a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend. As mentioned, he recently sat down with Cam Newton and discussed his image and “cancellation.”

Many social media users have expressed issues with Majors trying to re-enter the spotlight after the assault charge. However, Majors feels that people don’t want to see him change or improve — they just want to stay mad at him.

“I don’t want to touch that part where I go, ‘Oh, okay so, so now it’s not real because you don’t want to see it.’ Right? But to the point… something had to die or I was going to die, you know what I mean, I was going to go down a road that I didn’t want to go down, you know what I mean, and bring everybody that stuck around with me,” he stated.

He also expressed his motivation to keep going is not letting those around “go down” because of him.

“I won’t stop primarily for myself, you know. I said, ‘Jay, you can’t do this.’ You know what I mean. Like, don’t go that way, you know what I mean. You canceled, okay. What are you going to do now? What’s that mean? What does that mean? That’s a real moment for me, right,” he revealed.

As for his “comeback,” Majors didn’t claim the label as he does not want to be thought of as the same person or the person that people assume he is.

“It’s not a comeback, you know what I mean, it’s a rebirth, you know what I mean? It’s complete rebirth. I think we have to make space for people to have those moments we talk about all the time,” Majors stated.

Check out the full Jonathan Majors interview on Funky Friday below.