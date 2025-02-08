MØVĒ ØVĒR ÑÏÇK ÇÅÑÑØÑ! Cam Newton Wants To Have Baby No.9

Unfortunately, Cam Newton is not done spreading his wild oats and he’s planning to have baby no. 9 despite a strained relationship with his oldest daughter.

Ahead of the Super Bowl LIX, Newton chatted with PEOPLE about his plans for expanding his large blended family.

” Did I tell you I want more? I don’t know, wherever much that God gives me,” he said when asked how many more kids he’d want. “But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

The former NFL quarterback currently is father to eight children—four with his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor, two with photographer LaReina Shaw, and one with his current girlfriend Jasmin Brown. He also plays father to Proctor’s older daughter from a previous relationship, Shakira.

His desire for more children and, ultimately, for a wife has also made him introspective about his past mistakes. During an episode of the tv show Special Forces, Newton opened up about the strained relationship he has with his older children due to infidelity.

“My dark side in my life was like I was in a long-term relationship and I had a child outside my relationship,” Newton shares. “We had just moved into a house and everything was kind of perfect from the outside in, you know? And my relationship with my oldest daughter has suffered. All she kept asking was, ‘Yo, why?'”

He continued,

“I know I hurt somebody, but I didn’t want what I created to be a secret either. But all the while, too, my relationship with my oldest daughter suffered, and is suffering from that,” he continues. “Daddy cheated on my mommy. I think it’s important for me to be accountable.”

Mmm. Accountability may mean holding off on those extra kids so that there’s time to mend what’s broken. But ok, Cam!